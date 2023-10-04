Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 5

We've made it to the first set of bye weeks and with it, a crucial reflection point for the fantasy football season.

If you're sitting at 4-0 or 3-1, good work! You still want to win Week 5, but I wouldn't cut players on a bye or those who've started slowly just to take a swing on someone this week.

But if you're at or below .500?

This is borderline must-win territory.

It sounds crazy, but starting 2-3, 1-4, or 0-5 puts you in a serious hole. Assuming you need roughly 8 wins to make the postseason, starting 2-3 means you'd have to win at least 6 of your remaining 9 regular season games.

That's tough.

Now, with bye weeks underway and a number of stars on the cusp of returning from injury, there's still time to make up ground.

That's what I'm here for.

Every week I'll be listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to numberFire's projection model.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats.

Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 5

Quarterback

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Tier 2: Probable Starters

Trevor Lawrence (JAX) has not been the quarterback you drafted him to be, but I'm optimistic he turns things around this week. T-Law ranks in the top 10 in success rate (49.0%) and expected completion percentage (67.2%), but he's been hurt by the second-most dropped passes (9). Buffalo's defense allows the second-lowest EPA per dropback (-0.43), but they'll be traveling to London (where the Jags have been for over a week) with Tre'Davious White out and both Jordan Poyer and Christian Benford questionable. There's plenty of room for Lawrence to feast given the Jags' 48.5-point total.

Jared Goff (DET) was efficient in Detroit's shellacking of Green Bay last week but scored only 12.4 fantasy points. Things should improve in Week 5. Goff has been much better at home with the Lions, and field-stretcher Jameson Williams is set to make his season debut. Detroit has the fourth-highest implied team total (26.75) of the week, so there should be plenty of chances for Goff to put up numbers. He's a low-end QB1.

Kirk Cousins (MIN) finally came down to Earth in Week 4, finishing as the QB22 (11.6 points) after three straight top-10 performances to start the season. The Chiefs' defense is solid, but they showed cracks in New York and gave up 19.2 fantasy points to Zach Wilson. Minnesota has the third-highest pass rate over expectation (3.9%), and their Week 5 matchup has the highest total of the week (53.5). Play Kirk with confidence.

Jordan Love (GB) struggled in their Week 4 beatdown, taking 5 sacks and throwing 2 interceptions. But he completed a season-high 63.9% of his passes and scored his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks to salvage his fantasy day. With at least 19.5 points in every game this season, Love is a borderline must-start against a Raiders defense giving up the eighth-most fantasy points (20.4) and the third-highest EPA per dropback (0.14) to opposing signal-callers.

C.J. Stroud (HOU) has now scored 20-plus fantasy points in three consecutive games. A lack of rushing work limits his upside, but Stroud is quickly establishing one of the more consistent floors in the league. He's a volume king thanks to the Texans running the eighth-most plays per game (68.3), and he subsequently ranks second in passing yards per game (303.0) and fifth in air yards (313.3). Atlanta is a middle-of-the-pack pass defense, setting up Stroud for another strong week.

Tier 3: On the Fence

Sam Howell (WSH) impressed last week, completing 70.7% of his passes, racking up 290 yards, and scoring 19.6 fantasy points. After getting sacked 14 times over his last two games against Buffalo and Philly, Howell should have an easier time in Week 5 against the Bears. Chicago has the lowest sack rate (1.4%), allows the second-highest EPA per dropback (0.37), and gives up the second-most fantasy points (22.1) to quarterbacks. That's more than enough to pencil Howell in as a fringe-QB1 with serious upside.

Daniel Jones (NYG) has been a disaster. There's no way around it. Aside from his 31.7-point outburst in Week 2 (a majority of which came in the second half), Jones has been held under 11 fantasy points in every game. While last week's 10-sack, 2-interception performance felt like the low point of his season, Jones still finished with 10.7 fantasy points thanks to 66 yards rushing. This week, Jones takes on a Dolphins defense giving up the third-most fantasy points (21.8) to quarterbacks, so you can do a lot worse given the rushing upside.

Brock Purdy (SF) is one of the safest quarterbacks in fantasy at this point. He completed 20 of 21 passes last week and has yet to throw a pick on the season. Fantasy-wise, he's finished 10th, 23rd, 13th, and 11th among quarterbacks through four weeks. A tough matchup with Dallas limits his ceiling in Week 5, but if you're looking for a guaranteed 15 points, Brock's your guy.

Matthew Stafford (LAR) is cooking. A lack of touchdowns (3) has kept him under wraps in fantasy, but Stafford is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football right now. He ranks in the top 10 in EPA per dropback (0.08) and aDOT (8.4) en route to leading the league in air yards per game (348.2). The potential return of Cooper Kupp should further aid his Week 5 stock against an Eagles' secondary allowing the seventh-most fantasy points (21.1) to quarterbacks.

Tier 4: Sit

Joe Burrow (CIN) is not himself. I don't want to speculate, but a lingering preseason calf injury feels like the only explanation for how poorly he's played thus far. Through four weeks, Burrow has the seventh-lowest EPA per dropback (-0.28), the sixth-lowest passing success rate (38.4%), and a whopping 33.5 fantasy points. Yes, 33.5 fantasy points! In four games! Regardless of the matchup, I can't get myself to start Joe Shiesty until he starts to look like his former self.

Dak Prescott (DAL) hasn't been bad in real-life football, but I'm beginning to doubt that he'll be a fantasy starter this season. Despite a 68.0% expected completion percentage and 0.08 EPA per dropback, Dak comes into this week's matchup with San Francisco as the QB22, averaging 13.9 points per game. He's not pushing the ball down the field at all (5.7 aDOT), and that's translated to a mere 194.6 air yards per game. There just isn't enough upside against a stingy 49ers defense to justify starting him this week.

Russell Wilson (DEN) has actually been really good in fantasy, coming into Week 5 as the QB9 with 19.9 points per game. Still, he's generated a shaky 44.4% passing success rate despite facing three of the league's seven-worst defenses in terms of EPA. Things get a whole lot tougher in Week 5 when the Jets' D comes to town. New York held Patrick Mahomes to 15.2 fantasy points last week, so I don't see much upside with Russ.

Running Back

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Tier 2: Probable Starters

Breece Hall (NYJ) is showing signs of life. Hall scored just 8.4 points last week, but he broke off a 43-year run that looked a lot like his explosive plays from Week 1. Most encouraging, Hall has put distance between himself and Dalvin Cook. Hall's played at least 45% of snaps two weeks in a row now and continues to see around a 10% target share. The Broncos have allowed the second-highest EPA per carry (0.09) and by far the most fantasy points per game (41.0) to running backs, priming Hall for a true breakout in Week 5. Consider him an RB2 with upside.

Raheem Mostert (MIA) disappointed following his 41.7-point outburst, but what did you expect? The 31-year-old was never going to be the only fantasy-relevant back in Miami, though it is a little concerning that Devon Achane played 65.5% of snaps to Mostert's 41.4% last week. Even with Jeff Wilson Jr. eligible to return from IR, Mostert will still have a role. Even a handful of touches in Miami's offense is good enough for FLEX consideration against a Giants defense allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs (22.3)... just don't expect another 40-burger.

Dameon Pierce (HOU) has delivered back-to-back RB2 performances the last two weeks as he continues to establish a strong role in an ascending Houston offense. Pierce played a season-high 58.0% of snaps last week in a positive game script, rushing 24 times for 81 yards. He doesn't have much of a role in the passing game (7.2% target share), but he's averaging nearly 3 red zone rushes per game and is the clear No. 1 back on a team averaging the eighth-most plays per game (68.3). Atlanta is one of the five-best run defenses in terms of fantasy points allowed (11.5) and EPA per carry (-0.21), but Pierce's volume gives him a solid floor.

Khalil Herbert (CHI) had his first 100-yard game of the season last week and racked up his most fantasy points (20.2) since Week 3 of 2022. Perhaps most relevant for fantasy was how he dominated the Chicago backfield. He and Roschon Johnson appeared to be in a 50/50 split heading into the week before Herbert played 78.6% of snaps, saw 18 rushes, and commanded a 15.6% target share. That usage, coupled with his matchup with the Commanders (0.01, eighth-highest EPA per carry), sets up Herbert for another strong outing in Week 5.

Tier 3: On the Fence

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) was not a fun player to roster last week. Gibbs's managers watched as David Montgomery received 12 of Detroit's 13 red zone rushes, scoring 3 touchdowns in the process. Overall, Montgomery edged Gibbs in snap share (69.9% to 38.4%), rush attempts (32 to 8), and fantasy points (33.1 to 7.1). Even if he'll never be a three-down back, Gibbs' role is going to continue to expand as the season goes on -- right? A 14.2% target share gives Gibbs a relatively stable floor this week against a Panthers D allowing the fourth-most fantasy points (27.5) to running backs. Still, he's best used as a FLEX.

Alexander Mattison (MIN) saw some concerning usage in Week 4. With Cam Akers active for the first time, Mattison played a season-low 65.9% of snaps (compared to Akers' 31.8%) and saw a season-low 5.6% target share (compared to Akers' 11.1%). He still finished with 17 carries (to Akers' 5), but Akers already appears to be eating into his workload. There's still value with Mattison as a FLEX or low-end RB2, but I'm not thrilled about his matchup with the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points (12.5) to running backs and the seventh-lowest EPA per carry (-0.17) overall.

Miles Sanders (CAR) gutted through a groin injury to see 13 rushes and 3 targets, though he played a season-low 42.6% of snaps and was limited to 4.7 fantasy points. A lackluster Carolina offense is concerning, but you won't find many guys with as much guaranteed volume as Sanders. Detroit is pretty stingy against the run, so there isn't much upside, but at the very least his, 15.3% target share gives him a decent floor. He's an uninspiring FLEX this week.

Gus Edwards (BAL) dominated the Baltimore backfield in Week 4 even with Justice Hill back from injury. Edwards played a season-high 70.9% of snaps, saw 15 rush attempts, and even drew 3 targets. We've seen Edwards have fantasy value in the past, and if he's going to continue to be the lead back, we'll have to bump him into weekly starting consideration. For now, he's best used as a FLEX or desperation RB2 against a middle-of-the-pack Steelers run defense.

Zack Moss (IND) is a huge question mark in Week 5. If Jonathan Taylor suits up, I'm not sure how you start Moss unless you're truly desperate. However, if Taylor sits, Moss becomes a must-start -- though temper expectations either way against a Titans front allowing the second-lowest EPA per carry (-0.25) and the fifth-fewest fantasy points (12.0) to running backs.

Tyler Allgeier (ATL) has seen his snap share drop every game since Week 1 -- down to a measly 26.3% last week -- but a big part of that is game script. The Falcons haven't been very competitive the last two weeks, and Allgeier isn't much of a passing-down back. He's still averaging more red zone rushes per game (2.3) than Bijan Robinson (1.3), so there's some bounce-back potential in a game where Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points. Houston has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs (23.0), so there are worse options for your FLEX.

Tier 4: Sit

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren (PIT) both found a way to be productive in Week 4, but that came against one of the worst run defenses in the league. They'll face a much tougher test this week when they take on the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed the third-lowest EPA per carry (-0.22), and Mitch Trubisky is likely to start. There is no shot I'm starting either of these two this week.

Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) are, on paper, interesting dart throws with Javonte Williams (hip) banged up. Perine (45.8% of snaps) saw more work, but McLaughlin (17.9 points) was more effective. Any running back with volume has potential in fantasy, but I don't see it with either of Denver's backs this week. The Jets have an above-average run defense, and I'm not expecting much offense despite Denver's 23.0-point implied team total.

Dalvin Cook (NYJ) has watched his snap share fall every week this season, down to 24.6% in Week 4. He'll be lucky to play ahead of Michael Carter (29.8% snap share) at this point, and there isn't any kind of upside for a third-string back in this Jets offense. Cook is an easy sit in fantasy and can be dropped in standard-sized leagues.

Wide Receivers

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Tier 2: Probable Starters

Zay Flowers (BAL) has already established himself as an every-down player just four games into his career. Flowers played 98.2% of snaps last week and saw 100% route participation for the second consecutive week. He's still looking for his first touchdown but has led the team in target share (23.5%) even since Mark Andrews returned. The Steelers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers, priming Zay for his best fantasy day yet. He's a low-end WR2 but a great WR3 or FLEX.

Romeo Doubs (GB) was one of our top waiver wire targets for a reason. Doubs has seen his snap share climb every week of the season, up to 88.7% last week. Even with Aaron Jones and Christian Watson active, Doubs saw his highest target share (38.2%) of the season against Detroit. He's quickly established himself as Jordan Love's go-to guy and is a borderline must-start against a Raiders defense allowing 30.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Christian Kirk (JAX) has been the Jags' wide receiver to roster the last three weeks. After a dud in Week 1, Kirk has turned in three consecutive top-25 performances. He doesn't have a very high ceiling with all the weapons in Jacksonville, but Kirk's 28.8% target share the last three games makes him worth starting -- even in a tough matchup with Buffalo.

Gabriel Davis (BUF) is hot. Davis has found the end zone three games in a row and, consequently, finished as a top-20 wide receiver in two of those weeks. He's seeing a blah 15.2% target share over that span, but if Buffalo continues to average 41 points per game, that's more than enough volume for Davis to have fantasy relevance. Davis won't catch a touchdown every game, but his 17.2 aDOT makes the targets he does see incredibly valuable. Ride him while he's hot.

Marquise Brown (ARI) is looking like one of the bigger steals of the draft. "Hollywood" is commanding a 26.4% target share this season while playing 92.0% of snaps. With Josh Dobbs looking better than expected, Brown is teetering on weekly-starter status. The Bengals have been pretty uninspiring on both ends this season, putting Brown into the WR3 or FLEX conversation.

Adam Thielen (CAR) is the clear No. 1 option in Carolina. That's probably not great for Bryce Young's development, but it's certainly exciting for Thielen's fantasy managers. After seeing just 6.5% of targets in Week 1, Thielen has commanded at least a 24% target share each of the last three weeks. Detroit is solid on defense, but they let Green Bay rack up fantasy points in garbage time last week. With the Panthers coming in as 9.0-point road 'dogs, Thielen should be busy in what projects to be a pass-heavy game script. He's a low-end WR2 and a solid FLEX.

Tier 3: On the Fence

Jakobi Meyers (LV) has a pretty neutral home matchup against the Packers this week, but his fantasy stock is dependent on Jimmy Garoppolo's health. Meyers saw just 10.5% of targets with Aidan O'Connell under center but was at 31.4% in two games with Jimmy G. If Garoppolo is cleared, Meyers should be in lineups. The Packers haven't been especially impressive against the pass, and Meyers plays almost every snap. However, if O'Connell starts again, you can probably find someone better.

Christian Watson (GB) had a pretty quiet debut but salvaged his night with a late touchdown. Watson played only 45.3% of snaps, so there is some concern that he could still be on a pitch count this week. Even with reduced snaps in Week 4, though, he saw 4 targets (third on the team), and his touchdown upside is enough to warrant FLEX consideration in a soft matchup with the Raiders this week.

George Pickens (PIT), perhaps more than any other Steeler, has seen fantasy value crushed by his supporting cast. The uber-athletic Pickens plays almost every down (90% snap rate) and paces the team in both target share (23.4%) and air yard share (35.0%) but has cracked double-digit fantasy points just once this season. Regardless of who's under center, Pickens can be best viewed as a low-floor, high-ceiling FLEX against a decent Baltimore secondary.

Robert Woods and Tank Dell (HOU) are the Texans receivers you want this week. The two were outshined by Nico Collins against the Steelers but both still played more than 70% of snaps and actually ran more routes than Collins did. Atlanta's A.J. Terrell is one of the best outside corners in the game, so I'm not expecting much from Collins. However, the Falcons have gotten torched from the slot -- where Woods and Dell split time last week. Woods offers a higher floor between the two, but Dell's ceiling is massive. Both are fine FLEX plays in Week 5.

Jordan Addison (MIN) has now failed to catch a touchdown in two consecutive weeks and has subsequently fallen off the fantasy radar. Addison actually saw his snap rate drop to 56.8% last week, and he logged only one target with Minnesota struggling to generate offense. It's hard to trust Addison given the usage, and Kansas City presents a tough challenge with their talented secondary. Still, his upside warrants FLEX consideration in what could be a shootout.

DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) hasn't been very impactful for fantasy, but he's been incredibly valuable on the actual football field. Despite coming in as the WR50 (7.7 points), Hopkins has the second-most first-down catches on third down (8) and is commanding 29.0% of targets. He clearly has a big role on this Titans team, but his fantasy stock is limited to certain matchups with Tennesee throwing at the sixth-lowest rate over expectation (-4.9%). Indy has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points (35.1) to receivers, so if you're ever trusting Hopkins in your lineup, this is the week.

Jahan Dotson (WSH) finally showed signs of life in Week 4, even if he wasn't very efficient. He turned 9 targets into just 4 receptions but notably caught his first touchdown of the season. Dotson has been limited in practice this week, so monitor his status leading up to Thursday night. That said, I'm probably starting him if he's good to go. The Bears have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points (30.2) to receivers and the second-highest EPA per dropback (0.37), putting Dotson and his 22.4% target share in a position to capitalize if he's active.

Tier 4: Sit

Nico Collins (HOU) bounced back from a Week 3 dud and now has two top-five finishes in the last three weeks. However, he's essentially seeing the same snap (67.7%) and target (21.2%) shares as Robert Woods and Tank Dell with the only real difference between the three coming in the touchdown department. I'm expecting fantasy production to continue to flip-flop between the three wideouts depending on the matchup -- a bad omen for Collins with A.J. Terrell (PFF's 28th-graded cornerback) running hot after locking up Calvin Ridley last week.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (DEN) aren't receivers I'm looking forward to starting in Week 5. Sutton has hovered around double-digit fantasy points every game this season, but he's racked up only 216 yards and is due for some touchdown regression after 3 scores in the first four weeks. Jeudy still hasn't found his footing after missing Week 1, and he doesn't have a game with greater than a 20% target share. The two combined for a disappointing 16.9 points against Chicago's lax secondary, so I can only imagine the struggles they'll have against a Jets defense coming off their best game of the season.

Tutu Atwell (LAR) is a real wait-and-see this week. If Cooper Kupp is active, I'd be hard-pressed to start someone who is, at best, LA's third option in the passing game. That said, if Kupp remains sidelined, Atwell is a fine FLEX option. Philly has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers (36.5), and although he just had his worst game of the season (4.9 points), Atwell was still on the field for 78.2% of snaps and garnered a 21.1% target share.

Drake London (ATL) scored in London because, well, of course, he did. Puns aside, London continues to post strong metrics -- playing 86% of snaps last week and leading the team with a 23.3% target share and a 37.0% air yard share. You'd think that usage plus a score would've resulted in a monster fantasy day, but, alas, London finished as the WR31 (10.3 points). That's just life for pass catchers in Arthur Smith's offense. Atlanta continues to pass at the lowest rate over expectation (-10.1%), and I'm not anticipating that to change against a Texans defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game (19.7) to wide receivers.

Tight Ends

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Tier 2: Probable Starters

Jake Ferguson (DAL) is blossoming into a consistent fantasy option before our very eyes. Ferguson had his best game of the season last week, catching all 7 of his targets for 77 yards en route to a TE6 finish (11.2 points). There's still room for him to grow in the red zone, but that 18.7% target share has my attention. The 49ers are a tough matchup, but I don't expect his volume to go away -- it could actually increase with him serving as Dak's safety valve. He's an easy TE1.

Darren Waller (NYG) had another disappointing week, but it's hard to place the blame on him. The Giants' offensive line was consistently overmatched in their loss to Seattle, and Daniel Jones barely had time to look Waller's direction. Better days will come for Waller, perhaps as early as this week. Miami has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends (10.3), and Waller is still hovering around a 20% target share. Unless you snagged LaPorta or Ferguson off waivers, I'm not sure how you're benching Waller this week.

Dallas Goedert (PHI), like Waller, has not lived up to expectations this season. However, unlike Waller, Goedert's woes have nothing to do with a lack of team success. Philly is one of the best teams (and offenses) in the NFL, but there is a price to be paid for having so many good skill position players: target volume. Goedert has seen a 20% target share in two games this season but is under 12% in the other two. Still, he has more upside than anyone lower on this list, and I'm absolutely starting him against a Rams defense that gave up 25.7 points to Indy's tight ends last week.

Zach Ertz (ARI) is criminally under-rostered and a clear top streamer this week. Arizona's offense looks better than expected, and Ertz is a huge part of that. Through four weeks, Ertz is playing 70.9% of snaps and commanding a 24.8% target share. What more do you want? Sure, a touchdown would be nice, but that should come soon enough considering his 33.3% red zone target share. That amount of guaranteed volume would warrant a start itself, but he'll further benefit from playing a Bengals D allowing the sixth-most fantasy points (12.6) to tight ends. He's the rare tight end I'm excited to start in Week 5.

Tier 3: On the Fence

Tyler Higbee (LAR) is an interesting case, and a lot of his fantasy value this week depends on Cooper Kupp. Higbee has commanded a larger piece of the LA passing pie each week of the season, up to 28.9% last week. He's still looking for his first score of the season, but that could very well come this week against an Eagles defense allowing the third-most fantasy points (13.2) to tight ends. That said, if Kupp is active, there is no way I'm risking a dud from Higbee. I need to see what LA's offense looks like with Kupp on the field before I trust Hibee alongside LA's top weapon.

Tyler Conklin (NYJ) is one of my favorite under-the-radar tight ends this week. Conklin has played 76.7% of snaps and commanded an 18.5% target share over the last three weeks. He's the TE12 over that span and is coming off his best game of the season. With Zach Wilson looking surprisingly pretty good last time out, Conklin caught 4 of 6 targets for 58 yards. If Wilson plays well again this week, Conklin could feast against a putrid Broncos defense, one allowing the fifth-most fantasy points (12.8) to the position.

Cole Kmet (CHI) exploded for 85 yards and a pair of scores last week. Kmet has been hovering around a 20% target share all season, and there's never been any question about his playing time. If this Bears passing resurgence is legit, he's going to be a weekly starter. Personally, I need to see it for more than one week and against someone other than the Broncos. Kmet is a risky play against a Commanders defense allowing the fewest fantasy points per game (3.7) to opposing tight ends.

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox (BUF) are stuck in the grossest timeshare you can find: a tight-end timeshare. They're both playing around 60% of snaps for the season -- not nothing in such an explosive offense. If there was just one of them in Buffalo, that one would be a weekly starter, but we have to play the matchup game with both in the lineup. The matchup is great this week as Jacksonville has given up the second-highest target rate (22.8%), the seventh-most yards per route run (1.53), and the second-most fantasy points per game (13.9) to tight ends. Kincaid saw a 20% target share last week, so I prefer him to Knox, but either of Buffalo's tight ends is a fine option this week.

Hunter Henry (NE) served as New England's leading receiver last week, securing 4 of 5 targets for 51 yards. He hasn't seen a red zone target since catching touchdowns in both Weeks 1 and 2, but that says more about the Patriots' offense than Henry's role. He's commanding just a 15.1% target share, so I'm not going to be thrilled to start him against a stout New Orleans defense, but Henry is a proven touchdown threat -- good enough to warrant starting consideration in a pinch.

Tier 4: Sit

Kyle Pitts (ATL) isn't even the best fantasy tight end on his own team anymore, that title belongs to Jonnu Smith. While Jonnu makes for a decent streamer, I'm not looking to start either tight end on a team passing at the lowest rate over expectation (10.1%) in the NFL. I'm not ready to cut Pitts yet, but we aren't far off.

Dalton Schultz (HOU) had his best fantasy game of the season last week, finishing as the TE5 (11.7) thanks largely to his first touchdown of the year. That said, Schultz still saw only 3 targets and is hovering around a 12% target share for the season. He's a touchdown-or-bust option -- just like nearly every other tight end -- but without any kind of consistent volume. Easy sit.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.