FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Fantasy Football News and Notes: Targets, Snaps, and Red Zone Stats From Week 14

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Fantasy Football News and Notes: Targets, Snaps, and Red Zone Stats From Week 14

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Arizona Cardinals

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Trey McBrideTE59 (93.7%)380414 (36.8%)1
Marvin Harrison Jr.WR54 (85.7%)38018 (21.1%)4
Michael WilsonWR53 (84.1%)36003 (7.9%)1
James ConnerRB47 (74.6%)291854 (10.5%)0
Greg DortchWR26 (41.3%)19001 (2.6%)0
Zay JonesWR22 (34.9%)15002 (5.3%)0
Tip ReimanTE20 (31.7%)8001 (2.6%)0

It was a big game for James Conner (122 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities) in a loss. Conner had half of the team's red zone looks -- plus four targets. This was his highest snap rate since Week 8.

Targets were concentrated again, but Trey McBride just can't seem to score a receiving touchdown. He had 4 red zone targets and 3 end zone targets this week.

But that's the only nitpick for McBride, who has an elite 35.7% target share since the team's Week 11 bye.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Trey McBride313.710.399.735.7%23.8%53.3%
Marvin Harrison Jr.38.74.052.022.6%44.8%20.0%
Michael Wilson34.73.055.312.2%29.1%0.0%
James Conner34.34.028.711.3%-1.6%13.3%
Greg Dortch32.01.33.75.2%1.8%6.7%
Emari Demercado32.01.76.05.2%-1.7%6.7%
Elijah Higgins31.31.09.33.5%3.3%0.0%

Atlanta Falcons

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Drake LondonWR70 (100.0%)380110 (27.0%)3
Darnell MooneyWR66 (94.3%)36007 (18.9%)4
Bijan RobinsonRB59 (84.3%)342282 (5.4%)0
Kyle PittsTE55 (78.6%)32026 (16.2%)5
Ray-Ray McCloudWR44 (62.9%)331211 (29.7%)1
Charlie WoernerTE34 (48.6%)11001 (2.7%)1
Tyler AllgeierRB13 (18.6%)4910 (0.0%)0

The Falcons scored 21 points in Week 14 in a negative game script and saw big fantasy games from Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

Robinson racked up 101 scrimmage yards on 24 opportunities (22 carries and 2 targets). He scored on the ground as well. Robinson's 84.3% snap rate was his highest mark since Week 1 as the Falcons' playoff push ramps up.

Darnell Mooney made the most of his 7 targets (just a 16.7% share); he caught 6 of them for 142 yards.

Drake London still had a 30.6% target share and claim to a lot of downfield work for 70 yards of his own, but Ray-Ray McCloud actually led with 11 targets.

Excluding Week 9 when London played limited snaps, he is pacing the team in target share and has a dominant red zone receiving role.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Drake London129.56.169.928.5%37.0%44.2%
Darnell Mooney127.14.365.421.3%33.2%14.0%
Ray-Ray McCloud125.84.245.517.3%13.6%9.3%
Kyle Pitts124.82.941.414.5%15.7%20.9%
Bijan Robinson124.33.828.512.8%-2.1%9.3%
Tyler Allgeier120.80.85.22.5%-0.1%2.3%

Baltimore Ravens

Bye Week

Buffalo Bills

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Dawson KnoxTE44 (81.5%)30001 (2.7%)0
Khalil ShakirWR42 (77.8%)30018 (21.6%)4
Mack HollinsWR41 (75.9%)27006 (16.2%)2
Curtis SamuelWR33 (61.1%)22103 (8.1%)0
Amari CooperWR29 (53.7%)230014 (37.8%)9
James CookRB25 (46.3%)16602 (5.4%)0
Ty JohnsonRB17 (31.5%)11013 (8.1%)1

Josh Allen went off for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running 10 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns.

That didn't leave much rushing for James Cook (6 carries for 20 yards). Cook now has three straight games with under a 50.0% snap rate (38.0%, 46.4%, and 46.3%).

In another game without Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, Amari Cooper earned a 37.8% target share and had 95 yards but didn't score. His route rate of 56.1% didn't represent much of a role change, however.

The receiving touchdowns went to Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Ty Johnson.

Over the last three weeks without Coleman and Kincaid, Shakir and Cooper are dominating looks, specifically Shakir (whose red zone role is good, too).

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Khalil Shakir39.05.768.729.0%29.0%27.3%
Amari Cooper36.33.354.020.4%39.6%0.0%
Dawson Knox33.02.333.79.7%15.0%0.0%
Curtis Samuel33.02.324.39.7%4.6%18.2%
James Cook33.02.79.79.7%-2.9%9.1%
Mack Hollins33.02.330.39.7%6.6%9.1%
Ty Johnson31.71.021.35.4%0.6%18.2%

Carolina Panthers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Chuba HubbardRB67 (97.1%)342685 (15.2%)0
David MooreWR60 (87.0%)29005 (15.2%)3
Xavier LegetteWR60 (87.0%)31008 (24.2%)5
Adam ThielenWR51 (73.9%)300111 (33.3%)6
Tommy TrembleTE45 (65.2%)15012 (6.1%)0
Ja'Tavion SandersTE34 (49.3%)23001 (3.0%)1
Deven ThompkinsWR11 (15.9%)7001 (3.0%)0

Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) exited early in Week 14. Raheem Blackshear (chest) also left early. Chuba Hubbard, then, played nearly every snap and would be elevated in fantasy football down the stretch if Brooks misses time.

Targets again favored Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette this week, though Hubbard had a pair of red zone targets (a 50.0% share).

In three post-bye games with Thielen back, he has averaged 86.0 yards per game on a 23.1% target share.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Adam Thielen38.36.786.023.1%25.6%17.4%
David Moore38.04.348.722.2%27.6%21.7%
Xavier Legette37.73.349.321.3%29.9%13.0%
Tommy Tremble34.02.328.311.1%7.3%13.0%
Chuba Hubbard33.31.75.79.3%0.1%21.7%
Ja'Tavion Sanders22.01.524.56.0%11.5%0.0%
Deven Thompkins31.31.36.73.7%-0.8%4.3%

David Moore and Legette round out a three-man trio with 20-plus-percent target shares in this relevant split.

Chicago Bears

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Rome OdunzeWR48 (92.3%)29025 (20.8%)3
D.J. MooreWR47 (90.4%)30018 (33.3%)1
Keenan AllenWR46 (88.5%)29005 (20.8%)2
D'Andre SwiftRB41 (78.8%)231442 (8.3%)0
Travis HomerRB7 (13.5%)7003 (12.5%)0
Collin JohnsonWR5 (9.6%)1001 (4.2%)0

Regression hit for Rome Odunze, who scored twice on five targets. He had just 42 receiving yards, though, and has averaged 38.8 yards over his last five.

This is a very predictable passing offense in terms of volume. Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen saw 75.0% of the team's targets this week. They're at 74.8% combined since their Week 7 bye.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Keenan Allen78.44.649.926.6%31.1%17.4%
D.J. Moore78.15.356.925.7%22.2%30.4%
Rome Odunze77.14.048.422.5%34.3%30.4%
Cole Kmet73.02.322.79.5%8.1%8.7%
D'Andre Swift72.62.117.48.1%2.0%0.0%
Roschon Johnson61.20.85.23.5%0.9%10.0%
Travis Homer40.80.82.82.2%0.1%0.0%

With Roschon Johnson sidelined and Travis Homer (head) leaving early, D'Andre Swift handled a 78.8% snap rate and 16 chances for just 40 yards total. His efficiency has dwindled down the stretch, and he has gone six straight with fewer than 85 scrimmage yards.

Cincinnati Bengals

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Cleveland Browns

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Jerry JeudyWR64 (92.8%)40006 (16.2%)2
David NjokuTE62 (89.9%)400313 (35.1%)5
Michael Woods IIWR60 (87.0%)37003 (8.1%)2
Elijah MooreWR57 (82.6%)36004 (10.8%)2
Jerome FordRB37 (53.6%)241014 (10.8%)1
Nick ChubbRB26 (37.7%)131101 (2.7%)0
Blake WhiteheartTE13 (18.8%)9001 (2.7%)0

Despite Jerry Jeudy's huge game last week, David Njoku actually led in targets in Week 13. He did that again this week -- by a big margin.

Njoku had all 3 red zone targets and 2 end zone targets on 13 overall looks for 42 yards (but 105 air yards) and a score.

Jeudy led in routes, though, and was efficient on his 6 targets (5 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown).

Cedric Tillman missed his second straight game, but this team has a pretty clear top trio when healthy with Njoku, Jeudy, and Tillman.

In the backfield, Jerome Ford again led in snaps (53.6%) over Nick Chubb (37.7%) and opportunities (14 to 12). Ford has out-snapped Chubb in four of five games with both active.

Dallas Cowboys

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Denver Broncos

Bye Week

Detroit Lions

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Sam LaPortaTE68 (89.5%)39037 (17.5%)3
Amon-Ra St. BrownWR64 (84.2%)35116 (15.0%)2
Jameson WilliamsWR52 (68.4%)31008 (20.0%)4
Tim PatrickWR50 (65.8%)27027 (17.5%)1
Brock WrightTE47 (61.8%)24001 (2.5%)1
Jahmyr GibbsRB43 (56.6%)241556 (15.0%)0
David MontgomeryRB34 (44.7%)191455 (12.5%)0

Jahmyr Gibbs led over David Mongomery in snap rate (56.6% to 44.7%), carries (15 to 14), and targets (6 to 5), but Montgomery led in scrimmage yards (84 to 73) and scored on the ground. Gibbs had a receiving touchdown, to be clear. Both played good football, and this backfield continues to be a close split.

Tim Patrick had a big red zone role and scored twice on seven targets, but Sam LaPorta actually had three red zone targets to lead the team.

Despite three straight targets to open the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown ended the contest with 6 looks for just 43 yards.

We've seen LaPorta's snap rate spike the last three games since returning, and in that split, market shares have been pretty dispersed.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Jameson Williams37.35.057.321.2%25.8%10.5%
Amon-Ra St. Brown36.75.359.319.2%33.5%10.5%
Sam LaPorta36.33.726.318.3%18.6%36.8%
Tim Patrick34.74.048.713.5%18.1%21.1%
Jahmyr Gibbs34.33.718.712.5%-0.2%15.8%
David Montgomery33.73.735.010.6%-1.8%5.3%
Brock Wright31.31.012.33.8%3.3%0.0%

Green Bay Packers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Christian WatsonWR41 (91.1%)20027 (36.8%)3
Tucker KraftTE40 (88.9%)20025 (26.3%)1
Dontayvion WicksWR36 (80.0%)17025 (26.3%)2
Josh JacobsRB35 (77.8%)151860 (0.0%)0
Jayden ReedWR20 (44.4%)12001 (5.3%)0
Ben SimsTE18 (40.0%)8011 (5.3%)0
Chris BrooksRB14 (31.1%)6100 (0.0%)0

Josh Jacobs' role continues to be great, and while he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on Thursday night, he scored three times and handled a heavy majority of the red zone work for an efficient Packers offense.

Notably, even without Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed drew just one target on a low-volume game for the Packers.

Reed also ran behind Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson. Watson had impressive market shares here.

No matter how you slice this team's splits (with or without Jordan Love under center, with Doubs active or not, since Wicks first broke out, etc.), nobody earns dominant market shares -- other than Josh Jacobs as a rusher.

Houston Texans

Bye Week

Indianapolis Colts

Bye Week

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Brian Thomas Jr.WR46 (79.3%)310212 (40.0%)4
Parker WashingtonWR43 (74.1%)29002 (6.7%)0
Evan EngramTE41 (70.7%)27006 (20.0%)0
Tank BigsbyRB30 (51.7%)101822 (6.7%)0
Devin DuvernayWR28 (48.3%)19103 (10.0%)0
Travis EtienneRB28 (48.3%)22414 (13.3%)0
Brenton StrangeTE26 (44.8%)10001 (3.3%)1

Tank Bigsby's carry lead over Travis Etienne (18 to 4) doesn't tell the full story of their workload split as Bigsby played just 2 more snaps (30 to 28). Etienne was more involved as a receiver (4 targets to 2 for Bigsby with 15 routes to 9 in his favor). It's a split backfield in an offense that isn't moving the ball well.

Brian Thomas Jr. is quietly dominating the passing usage in this offense, though. Thomas Jr. had a 40.0% target share with a 73.2% air yards share and both red zone targets.

In three games started by Mac Jones, Thomas Jr. has some great market shares -- but only 60.0 yards per game.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Brian Thomas Jr.37.35.060.027.8%34.2%66.7%
Evan Engram37.05.033.726.6%18.8%0.0%
Gabriel Davis23.51.011.014.3%28.5%100.0%
Travis Etienne32.72.718.310.1%-1.3%0.0%
Devin Duvernay22.51.54.08.6%13.8%0.0%
Parker Washington31.71.08.36.3%7.6%0.0%
Brenton Strange31.71.317.36.3%3.3%0.0%

Kansas City Chiefs

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Xavier WorthyWR54 (83.1%)32116 (16.7%)1
Travis KelceTE53 (81.5%)36026 (16.7%)2
Noah GrayTE41 (63.1%)22015 (13.9%)0
DeAndre HopkinsWR34 (52.3%)27019 (25.0%)4
JuJu Smith-SchusterWR33 (50.8%)20002 (5.6%)1
Isiah PachecoRB31 (47.7%)141414 (11.1%)0
Kareem HuntRB20 (30.8%)13501 (2.8%)0

In a 19-17 win on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs spread the ball around (again).

Eight players had double-digit scrimmage yards, but none had more than Isiah Pacheco's 61.

After seeing a 32.8% rate in his Week 13 return to the lineup, Pacheco overtook Kareem Hunt this week. He also handled 18 of 27 total RB opportunities and looks to be the lead back again, but it remains to be seen if he comes close to the 80.0% snap mark he reached in Week 1.

Since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return to the lineup, yardage has been muted for the pass-catchers.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Travis Kelce47.85.045.821.1%20.7%24.1%
DeAndre Hopkins47.04.046.519.0%35.0%17.2%
Xavier Worthy46.04.550.516.3%21.5%10.3%
Noah Gray45.04.043.313.6%12.8%17.2%
Isiah Pacheco22.51.55.56.2%-0.3%0.0%
Samaje Perine42.31.510.06.1%-1.2%3.4%
Kareem Hunt42.31.58.06.1%-1.7%10.3%

Las Vegas Raiders

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Jakobi MeyersWR59 (92.2%)380010 (28.6%)3
Tre TuckerWR58 (90.6%)37005 (14.3%)2
Brock BowersTE55 (85.9%)37115 (14.3%)2
Michael MayerTE51 (79.7%)30019 (25.7%)2
Sincere McCormickRB38 (59.4%)161563 (8.6%)0
Ameer AbdullahRB26 (40.6%)23122 (5.7%)0
Terrace Marshall Jr.WR14 (21.9%)8001 (2.9%)0

Sincere McCormick had a 60/40 snap split over Ameer Abdullah this week and dominated the available RB opportunities (18 of 21) for 89 scrimmage yards and a 46.2% overall red zone opportunity share. It's a very notable workload.

Aidan O'Connell (knee) left early, which is also notable here.

Jakobi Meyers led the team in targets, which isn't too surprising, but tight end Michael Mayer out-targeted Brock Bowers 9 to 5, and each had a red zone target and two downfield targets.

Mayer was inactive from Weeks 4 through 9 and has seen his role increase since returning after their Week 10 bye.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Brock Bowers411.37.588.329.4%27.8%28.6%
Jakobi Meyers410.56.878.327.5%37.6%19.0%
Tre Tucker44.53.343.811.8%23.7%4.8%
Michael Mayer44.02.822.310.5%10.4%19.0%
Ameer Abdullah43.32.816.08.5%-0.1%14.3%
Alexander Mattison13.03.050.07.7%-2.7%0.0%
DJ Turner32.72.019.76.8%1.1%5.9%

Bowers is still clocking a 29.4% target share in this span, but we should keep an eye on this development.

Los Angeles Chargers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Josh PalmerWR49 (86.0%)31009 (31.0%)5
Quentin JohnstonWR46 (80.7%)27017 (24.1%)3
Kimani VidalRB30 (52.6%)19811 (3.4%)0
Gus EdwardsRB25 (43.9%)131040 (0.0%)0
Will DisslyTE22 (38.6%)17002 (6.9%)0
Stone SmarttTE22 (38.6%)12003 (10.3%)2
Derius DavisWR21 (36.8%)11104 (13.8%)1

Without Ladd McConkey in Week 14, targets went primarily to Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston, who also saw the majority of the downfield work and air yards.

Based on prior usage and this week's game, Palmer and Johnston clearly look to be the top options moving forward if McConkey misses more time.

In the red zone, it was Gus Edwards who had two-thirds of the opportunities.

Edwards' 43.9% snap rate (25 snaps) led to just 10 overall looks and 36 yards, however, so the touchdown didn't lead to a big fantasy day.

Kimani Vidal actually out-snapped Edwards but had 9 chances for 34 yards. The backfield is split.

Los Angeles Rams

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Cooper KuppWR59 (81.9%)24018 (26.7%)5
Kyren WilliamsRB59 (81.9%)252962 (6.7%)0
Puka NacuaWR54 (75.0%)275614 (46.7%)6
Demarcus RobinsonWR44 (61.1%)20001 (3.3%)1
Colby ParkinsonTE35 (48.6%)15001 (3.3%)0
Tutu AtwellWR33 (45.8%)19003 (10.0%)3
Hunter LongTE18 (25.0%)3001 (3.3%)0

The Rams erupted for 44 total points and had 5 offensive touchdowns in Week 14.

Kyren Williams had 2 of the scores -- both on the ground -- to go along with 29 carries. His snap rate was 81.9%, up from 67.3% in Week 13. Despite the 29 carries and 2 targets, he had just 97 scrimmage yards. He's averaged 89.8 scrimmage yards per game this season. That's 13th among all RBs.

Puka Nacua was peppered here: 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown receiving with 5 rushing attempts for 16 yards and a score. His workload is nearly unmatched among receivers right now.

In five games with he and Cooper Kupp scaled up fully, they've combined for 63.3% of the team's targets, and Nacua has averaged 111.2 yards per game receiving.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Puka Nacua511.68.4111.236.7%40.1%42.9%
Cooper Kupp58.45.871.026.6%30.9%19.0%
Demarcus Robinson53.21.421.210.1%11.6%19.0%
Tutu Atwell52.22.028.27.0%10.9%0.0%
Kyren Williams51.81.67.85.7%-0.3%0.0%
Davis Allen51.41.06.84.4%1.3%4.8%
Tyler Johnson51.20.87.23.8%2.5%9.5%

Miami Dolphins

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Tyreek HillWR64 (97.0%)461114 (31.1%)8
De'Von AchaneRB55 (83.3%)3914107 (15.6%)0
Jaylen WaddleWR54 (81.8%)400312 (26.7%)4
Jonnu SmithTE42 (63.6%)38014 (8.9%)1
Julian HillTE30 (45.5%)15001 (2.2%)0
Malik WashingtonWR27 (40.9%)20001 (2.2%)1
Durham SmytheTE14 (21.2%)7001 (2.2%)0

De'Von Achane continues to see elite target shares for a running back but also earned 58.8% of the team's red zone chances in Week 14, including five carries from inside the five. Achane has averaged 88.0 scrimmage yards in 12 contests with at least a 20% snap rate.

Tyreek Hill led in target share outright for the first time since Week 8. This was also Hill's first 100-yard game since Week 1.

Since Tua Tagovailoa's Week 8 return, Hill does lead in target share, but his mark is just 21.4% in that split, and the red zone usage has been dispersed across three main options.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Tyreek Hill77.95.967.921.4%37.0%23.3%
Jonnu Smith77.15.765.119.5%16.9%20.9%
De'Von Achane76.45.740.017.5%-2.0%23.3%
Jaylen Waddle76.04.665.016.3%29.7%11.6%
Odell Beckham72.11.37.95.8%8.0%7.0%
Raheem Mostert61.81.314.85.2%2.0%2.9%
Julian Hill61.81.311.04.8%4.0%5.1%

Minnesota Vikings

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Justin JeffersonWR54 (96.4%)32027 (25.0%)5
Jordan AddisonWR42 (75.0%)290512 (42.9%)6
Aaron JonesRB36 (64.3%)181342 (7.1%)0
T.J. HockensonTE35 (62.5%)27025 (17.9%)2
Josh OliverTE27 (48.2%)10002 (7.1%)0
Cam AkersRB17 (30.4%)11510 (0.0%)0

The Vikings went nuclear in Week 14's win. Jordan Addison had 133 yards and 3 touchdowns on a team-high 12 targets. Justin Jefferson went for 132 and 2 scores on 7 targets.

T.J. Hockenson's 5-target, 45-yard game was still solid -- but didn't live up to the breakouts from the receivers. Hockenson's snap rate remained stable even with Josh Oliver back, as well.

In three games since Hockenson's role improved, we have seen a really concentrated target tree between Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Jordan Addison39.06.7116.330.3%40.8%39.1%
Justin Jefferson37.05.386.023.6%29.6%13.0%
T.J. Hockenson36.74.762.322.5%19.9%17.4%
Aaron Jones33.32.713.311.2%0.6%17.4%
Josh Oliver12.01.026.07.1%3.1%0.0%
Jalen Nailor31.30.77.74.5%6.9%4.3%
Johnny Mundt31.01.09.73.4%0.5%8.7%

As far as the backfield goes, Aaron Jones had a 64.3% snap rate, up from 51.0% last week. He scored and had 15 opportunities for 84 yards. He has had some up-and-down snap rates in six games with Cam Akers in the lineup but has not fallen below 50.0% in that span.

New England Patriots

Bye Week

New Orleans Saints

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Foster MoreauTE48 (72.7%)20002 (6.5%)1
Juwan JohnsonTE47 (71.2%)26015 (16.1%)2
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR46 (69.7%)28007 (22.6%)5
Alvin KamaraRB46 (69.7%)261715 (16.1%)0
Kevin Austin Jr.WR42 (63.6%)24005 (16.1%)3
Cedrick WilsonWR23 (34.8%)10001 (3.2%)1
Dante PettisWR21 (31.8%)12002 (6.5%)1

The Saints won ugly in Week 14 and didn't have much offensive production in the 14-point showing.

Alvin Kamara's 69.7% snap rate was a five-week low, though this coincided with Kendre Miller's return to the lineup after a four-game absence. Kamara still went for 79 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities, but it's a role reduction with Miller active.

This is a notable sample for the receiving corps, given the current rotation after Taysom Hill's injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led in routes, targets, yards, and air yards and seems like the WR1 moving forward. Unfortunately, Derek Carr left with multiple injuries in Week 14.

New York Giants

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Wan'Dale RobinsonWR73 (98.6%)510111 (23.9%)5
Malik NabersWR69 (93.2%)470010 (21.7%)6
Darius SlaytonWR62 (83.8%)43016 (13.0%)4
Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB62 (83.8%)4116210 (21.7%)1
Daniel BellingerTE58 (78.4%)44007 (15.2%)1
Jalin HyattWR18 (24.3%)12002 (4.3%)1
Devin SingletaryRB13 (17.6%)10200 (0.0%)0

Tyrone Tracy tied a season-best snap rate for himself at 83.8% in Week 14 and went for 83 scrimmage yards in the loss. Tracy's route rate was 60.0%, and he had a whopping 10 targets in the outing.

Also with 10 targets was Malik Nabers, who went into the weekend questionable.

But Wan'Dale Robinson also had double-digit targets (12) for 38 yards -- yet 110 air yards on an abnormally high-aDOT week for Robinson. The absence of tight end Theo Johnson helped concentrate some volume.

In three post-bye games, Nabers' 29.6% share is the only mark above 18.0%.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Malik Nabers310.76.370.729.6%36.8%20.0%
Theo Johnson25.54.046.517.7%11.6%0.0%
Wan'Dale Robinson36.33.730.317.6%18.3%20.0%
Tyrone Tracy Jr.35.73.733.015.7%5.2%0.0%
Darius Slayton34.31.311.712.0%25.7%60.0%
Daniel Bellinger32.31.715.06.5%5.9%0.0%
Jalin Hyatt31.30.72.73.7%4.7%0.0%

New York Jets

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Garrett WilsonWR62 (98.4%)420210 (25.6%)4
Davante AdamsWR53 (84.1%)400211 (28.2%)3
Tyler ConklinTE49 (77.8%)33015 (12.8%)1
Allen LazardWR48 (76.2%)33001 (2.6%)1
Braelon AllenRB35 (55.6%)221125 (12.8%)0
Isaiah DavisRB33 (52.4%)211046 (15.4%)1
Jeremy RuckertTE20 (31.7%)13001 (2.6%)1

Without Breece Hall, the Jets split running back snaps and chances between Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

Allen was on the field for more passing plays, but Davis had one more target (6 to 5) and was more involved in the red zone. Allen, though, had 14 more yards (81 to 67). This looks like a committee if Hall were to miss more time.

Both Garrett Wilson (114) Davante Adams (109) went over 100 yards receiving on double-digit targets. Their dominant target shares are nothing new.

Since joining the team, Adams has a 30.6% target share, and Wilson's mark is 26.5%. Nobody else is above 12.1% in that split.

Allen Lazard returned to a 76.2% snap rate after being out since Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
A.J. BrownWR54 (96.4%)25014 (21.1%)1
Grant CalcaterraTE51 (91.1%)23013 (15.8%)0
DeVonta SmithWR51 (91.1%)25026 (31.6%)2
Saquon BarkleyRB42 (75.0%)172041 (5.3%)0
Johnny WilsonWR29 (51.8%)8001 (5.3%)1
Jahan DotsonWR23 (41.1%)15002 (10.5%)1
Kenneth GainwellRB14 (25.0%)8312 (10.5%)0

Passing volume was low again for the Eagles (Jalen Hurts threw only 21 times -- but for 108 yards and 2 scores).

Saquon Barkley handled 20 carries for 124 yards on the ground in a strong showing yet again. Barkley has averaged 145.4 scrimmage yards per game this season.

In a game without Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith led in targets (6) for 37 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown has an elite 31.7% target share in his active games, but that's only 6.6 targets per game (though for 83.7 yards).

Smith has a 26.2% target share in his active games for 55.3 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Van JeffersonWR45 (72.6%)19011 (4.2%)1
Pat FreiermuthTE38 (61.3%)20023 (12.5%)2
Darnell WashingtonTE37 (59.7%)12001 (4.2%)0
Scotty MillerWR34 (54.8%)11004 (16.7%)2
Jaylen WarrenRB32 (51.6%)20925 (20.8%)0
Najee HarrisRB26 (41.9%)61660 (0.0%)0
Calvin Austin IIIWR22 (35.5%)15014 (16.7%)2

George Pickens was out for Week 14. As a result, targets were spread out, and nobody eclipsed 50 yards receiving.

Also notable was a sheer lack of heavy routes and snaps for any particular pass-catchers (no wide receiver or tight end had better than a 72.6% snap rate).

Najee Harris was out-snapped by Jaylen Warren here, though Harris was more involved as a rusher (16 carries to 9) and scored on one of his 6 red zone carries (a 40.0% share).

Harris has now averaged 76.4 scrimmage yards and a 41.7% red zone opportunity share since the Week 10 bye, which coincides with Cordarrelle Patterson's return to action.

San Francisco 49ers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
George KittleTE52 (85.2%)23016 (23.1%)3
Deebo SamuelWR48 (78.7%)23533 (11.5%)1
Jauan JenningsWR45 (73.8%)22028 (30.8%)2
Isaac GuerendoRB34 (55.7%)161522 (7.7%)1
Kyle JuszczykRB31 (50.8%)11002 (7.7%)1
Ricky PearsallWR30 (49.2%)19012 (7.7%)1
Patrick TaylorRB20 (32.8%)7731 (3.8%)0

Isaac Guerendo (foot) did not return to action after leaving in the fourth quarter, but he did play a 55.7% snap rate and total 128 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving. His talent is clear, but we'll need to monitor his health moving forward.

Jauan Jennings again received WR1 treatment here with a third of the team's targets for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, and George Kittle's 151 yards on just 6 targets prove that he's a tight end unlike any others in the league right now.

Deebo Samuel had just 3 targets but 5 rush attempts for 35 scrimmage yards.

In games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel and Jennings, Jennings has a whopping 31.0% target share.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Jauan Jennings47.85.569.831.0%35.8%29.4%
Deebo Samuel44.53.031.318.0%12.0%11.8%
George Kittle44.54.074.318.0%18.0%29.4%
Ricky Pearsall42.31.319.59.0%16.2%11.8%
Eric Saubert40.50.31.02.0%1.0%0.0%

Seattle Seahawks

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR59 (96.7%)29115 (17.2%)3
D.K. MetcalfWR48 (78.7%)26006 (20.7%)3
Zach CharbonnetRB48 (78.7%)222287 (24.1%)0
Tyler LockettWR40 (65.6%)27011 (3.4%)1
Noah FantTE36 (59.0%)23014 (13.8%)0
AJ BarnerTE23 (37.7%)5001 (3.4%)0
Pharaoh BrownTE16 (26.2%)4012 (6.9%)0

In a game without Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet saw a 78.7% snap rate and 29 opportunities for 193 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 8 red zone carries and 4 rushes inside the 5 while also getting 7 total targets for a workload that only elite RBs ever really see.

D.K. Metcalf led in targets among the WRs and TEs but had just 49 yards. He hasn't gone over 100 scrimmage yards since Week 4.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has out-gained him in each game since the Week 10 bye -- despite Metcalf leading in target share in that four-game split.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
D.K. Metcalf47.34.861.025.0%47.4%16.7%
Jaxon Smith-Njigba46.86.385.823.3%34.4%16.7%
Noah Fant24.03.022.014.0%0.7%20.0%
Kenneth Walker III33.72.718.012.5%-4.2%25.0%
Zach Charbonnet43.02.818.510.3%-2.9%0.0%
AJ Barner42.82.015.39.5%4.8%8.3%
Tyler Lockett42.51.813.88.6%15.1%16.7%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Cade OttonTE57 (96.6%)32014 (14.3%)2
Mike EvansWR50 (84.7%)28005 (17.9%)4
Jalen McMillanWR47 (79.7%)29017 (25.0%)3
Rachaad WhiteRB44 (74.6%)231733 (10.7%)0
Sterling ShepardWR29 (49.2%)23006 (21.4%)4
Sean TuckerRB11 (18.6%)7302 (7.1%)0
Bucky IrvingRB10 (16.9%)4401 (3.6%)0

Bucky Irving (back) left early, and Rachaad White saw a 74.6% snap rate as a result. White turned in 109 scrimmage yards on 20 opportunities and had a 60.0% red zone opportunity share in an okay game for the Bucs' offense.

Both Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard out-targeted Mike Evans, though Evans led the WRs in yards (69). Cade Otton had a team-high 70 yards on 4 looks.

Since the Week 11 bye, Evans still leads in target share -- even with a limited snap rate in his return -- so we don't need to worry too much here about his prospects moving forward.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Mike Evans37.75.785.025.0%42.5%14.3%
Sterling Shepard36.74.340.321.7%17.3%28.6%
Cade Otton34.72.740.015.2%13.1%21.4%
Jalen McMillan34.02.331.713.0%17.0%7.1%
Bucky Irving33.33.337.310.9%-4.3%14.3%
Rachaad White31.71.310.35.4%-2.6%14.3%
Sean Tucker31.00.32.33.3%0.2%0.0%

Tennessee Titans

Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR58 (93.5%)31012 (6.3%)1
Calvin RidleyWR51 (82.3%)310312 (37.5%)3
Chigoziem OkonkwoTE45 (72.6%)24004 (12.5%)1
Tony PollardRB39 (62.9%)162142 (6.3%)0
Tyler BoydWR36 (58.1%)25014 (12.5%)0
Nick VannettTE27 (43.5%)11012 (6.3%)0
Tyjae SpearsRB23 (37.1%)17612 (6.3%)0

In a week where the Titans scored just six points, not much jumps out.

The bright spot -- as usual -- was Tony Pollard, who held a 62.9% to 37.1% snap rate lead over Tyjae Spears and had 21 of 27 carries between them for 124 scrimmage yards. He's still the lead back in the committee.

Even with a 38.7% target share and 12 total targets, Calvin Ridley didn't do too much (59 yards on 7 catches). His aDOT was just 5.6 yards.

Washington Commanders

Bye Week

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup