Fantasy Football News and Notes: Targets, Snaps, and Red Zone Stats From Week 14
Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.
And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.
So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).
Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.
Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Cardinals
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Trey McBride
|TE
|59 (93.7%)
|38
|0
|4
|14 (36.8%)
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|54 (85.7%)
|38
|0
|1
|8 (21.1%)
|4
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|53 (84.1%)
|36
|0
|0
|3 (7.9%)
|1
|James Conner
|RB
|47 (74.6%)
|29
|18
|5
|4 (10.5%)
|0
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|26 (41.3%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|0
|Zay Jones
|WR
|22 (34.9%)
|15
|0
|0
|2 (5.3%)
|0
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|20 (31.7%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|0
It was a big game for James Conner (122 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities) in a loss. Conner had half of the team's red zone looks -- plus four targets. This was his highest snap rate since Week 8.
Targets were concentrated again, but Trey McBride just can't seem to score a receiving touchdown. He had 4 red zone targets and 3 end zone targets this week.
But that's the only nitpick for McBride, who has an elite 35.7% target share since the team's Week 11 bye.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Trey McBride
|3
|13.7
|10.3
|99.7
|35.7%
|23.8%
|53.3%
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|3
|8.7
|4.0
|52.0
|22.6%
|44.8%
|20.0%
|Michael Wilson
|3
|4.7
|3.0
|55.3
|12.2%
|29.1%
|0.0%
|James Conner
|3
|4.3
|4.0
|28.7
|11.3%
|-1.6%
|13.3%
|Greg Dortch
|3
|2.0
|1.3
|3.7
|5.2%
|1.8%
|6.7%
|Emari Demercado
|3
|2.0
|1.7
|6.0
|5.2%
|-1.7%
|6.7%
|Elijah Higgins
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|9.3
|3.5%
|3.3%
|0.0%
Atlanta Falcons
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Drake London
|WR
|70 (100.0%)
|38
|0
|1
|10 (27.0%)
|3
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|66 (94.3%)
|36
|0
|0
|7 (18.9%)
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|59 (84.3%)
|34
|22
|8
|2 (5.4%)
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|55 (78.6%)
|32
|0
|2
|6 (16.2%)
|5
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|44 (62.9%)
|33
|1
|2
|11 (29.7%)
|1
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|34 (48.6%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|13 (18.6%)
|4
|9
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
The Falcons scored 21 points in Week 14 in a negative game script and saw big fantasy games from Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney.
Robinson racked up 101 scrimmage yards on 24 opportunities (22 carries and 2 targets). He scored on the ground as well. Robinson's 84.3% snap rate was his highest mark since Week 1 as the Falcons' playoff push ramps up.
Darnell Mooney made the most of his 7 targets (just a 16.7% share); he caught 6 of them for 142 yards.
Drake London still had a 30.6% target share and claim to a lot of downfield work for 70 yards of his own, but Ray-Ray McCloud actually led with 11 targets.
Excluding Week 9 when London played limited snaps, he is pacing the team in target share and has a dominant red zone receiving role.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Drake London
|12
|9.5
|6.1
|69.9
|28.5%
|37.0%
|44.2%
|Darnell Mooney
|12
|7.1
|4.3
|65.4
|21.3%
|33.2%
|14.0%
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|12
|5.8
|4.2
|45.5
|17.3%
|13.6%
|9.3%
|Kyle Pitts
|12
|4.8
|2.9
|41.4
|14.5%
|15.7%
|20.9%
|Bijan Robinson
|12
|4.3
|3.8
|28.5
|12.8%
|-2.1%
|9.3%
|Tyler Allgeier
|12
|0.8
|0.8
|5.2
|2.5%
|-0.1%
|2.3%
Baltimore Ravens
Bye Week
Buffalo Bills
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|44 (81.5%)
|30
|0
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|42 (77.8%)
|30
|0
|1
|8 (21.6%)
|4
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|41 (75.9%)
|27
|0
|0
|6 (16.2%)
|2
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|33 (61.1%)
|22
|1
|0
|3 (8.1%)
|0
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|29 (53.7%)
|23
|0
|0
|14 (37.8%)
|9
|James Cook
|RB
|25 (46.3%)
|16
|6
|0
|2 (5.4%)
|0
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|17 (31.5%)
|11
|0
|1
|3 (8.1%)
|1
Josh Allen went off for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running 10 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns.
That didn't leave much rushing for James Cook (6 carries for 20 yards). Cook now has three straight games with under a 50.0% snap rate (38.0%, 46.4%, and 46.3%).
In another game without Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, Amari Cooper earned a 37.8% target share and had 95 yards but didn't score. His route rate of 56.1% didn't represent much of a role change, however.
The receiving touchdowns went to Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Ty Johnson.
Over the last three weeks without Coleman and Kincaid, Shakir and Cooper are dominating looks, specifically Shakir (whose red zone role is good, too).
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Khalil Shakir
|3
|9.0
|5.7
|68.7
|29.0%
|29.0%
|27.3%
|Amari Cooper
|3
|6.3
|3.3
|54.0
|20.4%
|39.6%
|0.0%
|Dawson Knox
|3
|3.0
|2.3
|33.7
|9.7%
|15.0%
|0.0%
|Curtis Samuel
|3
|3.0
|2.3
|24.3
|9.7%
|4.6%
|18.2%
|James Cook
|3
|3.0
|2.7
|9.7
|9.7%
|-2.9%
|9.1%
|Mack Hollins
|3
|3.0
|2.3
|30.3
|9.7%
|6.6%
|9.1%
|Ty Johnson
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|21.3
|5.4%
|0.6%
|18.2%
Carolina Panthers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|67 (97.1%)
|34
|26
|8
|5 (15.2%)
|0
|David Moore
|WR
|60 (87.0%)
|29
|0
|0
|5 (15.2%)
|3
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|60 (87.0%)
|31
|0
|0
|8 (24.2%)
|5
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|51 (73.9%)
|30
|0
|1
|11 (33.3%)
|6
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|45 (65.2%)
|15
|0
|1
|2 (6.1%)
|0
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|34 (49.3%)
|23
|0
|0
|1 (3.0%)
|1
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|11 (15.9%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (3.0%)
|0
Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) exited early in Week 14. Raheem Blackshear (chest) also left early. Chuba Hubbard, then, played nearly every snap and would be elevated in fantasy football down the stretch if Brooks misses time.
Targets again favored Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette this week, though Hubbard had a pair of red zone targets (a 50.0% share).
In three post-bye games with Thielen back, he has averaged 86.0 yards per game on a 23.1% target share.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Adam Thielen
|3
|8.3
|6.7
|86.0
|23.1%
|25.6%
|17.4%
|David Moore
|3
|8.0
|4.3
|48.7
|22.2%
|27.6%
|21.7%
|Xavier Legette
|3
|7.7
|3.3
|49.3
|21.3%
|29.9%
|13.0%
|Tommy Tremble
|3
|4.0
|2.3
|28.3
|11.1%
|7.3%
|13.0%
|Chuba Hubbard
|3
|3.3
|1.7
|5.7
|9.3%
|0.1%
|21.7%
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|2
|2.0
|1.5
|24.5
|6.0%
|11.5%
|0.0%
|Deven Thompkins
|3
|1.3
|1.3
|6.7
|3.7%
|-0.8%
|4.3%
David Moore and Legette round out a three-man trio with 20-plus-percent target shares in this relevant split.
Chicago Bears
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|48 (92.3%)
|29
|0
|2
|5 (20.8%)
|3
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|47 (90.4%)
|30
|0
|1
|8 (33.3%)
|1
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|46 (88.5%)
|29
|0
|0
|5 (20.8%)
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|41 (78.8%)
|23
|14
|4
|2 (8.3%)
|0
|Travis Homer
|RB
|7 (13.5%)
|7
|0
|0
|3 (12.5%)
|0
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|5 (9.6%)
|1
|0
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
Regression hit for Rome Odunze, who scored twice on five targets. He had just 42 receiving yards, though, and has averaged 38.8 yards over his last five.
This is a very predictable passing offense in terms of volume. Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen saw 75.0% of the team's targets this week. They're at 74.8% combined since their Week 7 bye.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Keenan Allen
|7
|8.4
|4.6
|49.9
|26.6%
|31.1%
|17.4%
|D.J. Moore
|7
|8.1
|5.3
|56.9
|25.7%
|22.2%
|30.4%
|Rome Odunze
|7
|7.1
|4.0
|48.4
|22.5%
|34.3%
|30.4%
|Cole Kmet
|7
|3.0
|2.3
|22.7
|9.5%
|8.1%
|8.7%
|D'Andre Swift
|7
|2.6
|2.1
|17.4
|8.1%
|2.0%
|0.0%
|Roschon Johnson
|6
|1.2
|0.8
|5.2
|3.5%
|0.9%
|10.0%
|Travis Homer
|4
|0.8
|0.8
|2.8
|2.2%
|0.1%
|0.0%
With Roschon Johnson sidelined and Travis Homer (head) leaving early, D'Andre Swift handled a 78.8% snap rate and 16 chances for just 40 yards total. His efficiency has dwindled down the stretch, and he has gone six straight with fewer than 85 scrimmage yards.
Cincinnati Bengals
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Cleveland Browns
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|64 (92.8%)
|40
|0
|0
|6 (16.2%)
|2
|David Njoku
|TE
|62 (89.9%)
|40
|0
|3
|13 (35.1%)
|5
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|60 (87.0%)
|37
|0
|0
|3 (8.1%)
|2
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|57 (82.6%)
|36
|0
|0
|4 (10.8%)
|2
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|37 (53.6%)
|24
|10
|1
|4 (10.8%)
|1
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|26 (37.7%)
|13
|11
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13 (18.8%)
|9
|0
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
Despite Jerry Jeudy's huge game last week, David Njoku actually led in targets in Week 13. He did that again this week -- by a big margin.
Njoku had all 3 red zone targets and 2 end zone targets on 13 overall looks for 42 yards (but 105 air yards) and a score.
Jeudy led in routes, though, and was efficient on his 6 targets (5 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown).
Cedric Tillman missed his second straight game, but this team has a pretty clear top trio when healthy with Njoku, Jeudy, and Tillman.
In the backfield, Jerome Ford again led in snaps (53.6%) over Nick Chubb (37.7%) and opportunities (14 to 12). Ford has out-snapped Chubb in four of five games with both active.
Dallas Cowboys
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Denver Broncos
Bye Week
Detroit Lions
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|68 (89.5%)
|39
|0
|3
|7 (17.5%)
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|64 (84.2%)
|35
|1
|1
|6 (15.0%)
|2
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|52 (68.4%)
|31
|0
|0
|8 (20.0%)
|4
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|50 (65.8%)
|27
|0
|2
|7 (17.5%)
|1
|Brock Wright
|TE
|47 (61.8%)
|24
|0
|0
|1 (2.5%)
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|43 (56.6%)
|24
|15
|5
|6 (15.0%)
|0
|David Montgomery
|RB
|34 (44.7%)
|19
|14
|5
|5 (12.5%)
|0
Jahmyr Gibbs led over David Mongomery in snap rate (56.6% to 44.7%), carries (15 to 14), and targets (6 to 5), but Montgomery led in scrimmage yards (84 to 73) and scored on the ground. Gibbs had a receiving touchdown, to be clear. Both played good football, and this backfield continues to be a close split.
Tim Patrick had a big red zone role and scored twice on seven targets, but Sam LaPorta actually had three red zone targets to lead the team.
Despite three straight targets to open the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown ended the contest with 6 looks for just 43 yards.
We've seen LaPorta's snap rate spike the last three games since returning, and in that split, market shares have been pretty dispersed.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Jameson Williams
|3
|7.3
|5.0
|57.3
|21.2%
|25.8%
|10.5%
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|3
|6.7
|5.3
|59.3
|19.2%
|33.5%
|10.5%
|Sam LaPorta
|3
|6.3
|3.7
|26.3
|18.3%
|18.6%
|36.8%
|Tim Patrick
|3
|4.7
|4.0
|48.7
|13.5%
|18.1%
|21.1%
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|3
|4.3
|3.7
|18.7
|12.5%
|-0.2%
|15.8%
|David Montgomery
|3
|3.7
|3.7
|35.0
|10.6%
|-1.8%
|5.3%
|Brock Wright
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|12.3
|3.8%
|3.3%
|0.0%
Green Bay Packers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Christian Watson
|WR
|41 (91.1%)
|20
|0
|2
|7 (36.8%)
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|40 (88.9%)
|20
|0
|2
|5 (26.3%)
|1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|36 (80.0%)
|17
|0
|2
|5 (26.3%)
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|35 (77.8%)
|15
|18
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|20 (44.4%)
|12
|0
|0
|1 (5.3%)
|0
|Ben Sims
|TE
|18 (40.0%)
|8
|0
|1
|1 (5.3%)
|0
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14 (31.1%)
|6
|1
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Josh Jacobs' role continues to be great, and while he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on Thursday night, he scored three times and handled a heavy majority of the red zone work for an efficient Packers offense.
Notably, even without Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed drew just one target on a low-volume game for the Packers.
Reed also ran behind Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson. Watson had impressive market shares here.
No matter how you slice this team's splits (with or without Jordan Love under center, with Doubs active or not, since Wicks first broke out, etc.), nobody earns dominant market shares -- other than Josh Jacobs as a rusher.
Houston Texans
Bye Week
Indianapolis Colts
Bye Week
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|46 (79.3%)
|31
|0
|2
|12 (40.0%)
|4
|Parker Washington
|WR
|43 (74.1%)
|29
|0
|0
|2 (6.7%)
|0
|Evan Engram
|TE
|41 (70.7%)
|27
|0
|0
|6 (20.0%)
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|30 (51.7%)
|10
|18
|2
|2 (6.7%)
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|28 (48.3%)
|19
|1
|0
|3 (10.0%)
|0
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|28 (48.3%)
|22
|4
|1
|4 (13.3%)
|0
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|26 (44.8%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|1
Tank Bigsby's carry lead over Travis Etienne (18 to 4) doesn't tell the full story of their workload split as Bigsby played just 2 more snaps (30 to 28). Etienne was more involved as a receiver (4 targets to 2 for Bigsby with 15 routes to 9 in his favor). It's a split backfield in an offense that isn't moving the ball well.
Brian Thomas Jr. is quietly dominating the passing usage in this offense, though. Thomas Jr. had a 40.0% target share with a 73.2% air yards share and both red zone targets.
In three games started by Mac Jones, Thomas Jr. has some great market shares -- but only 60.0 yards per game.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|3
|7.3
|5.0
|60.0
|27.8%
|34.2%
|66.7%
|Evan Engram
|3
|7.0
|5.0
|33.7
|26.6%
|18.8%
|0.0%
|Gabriel Davis
|2
|3.5
|1.0
|11.0
|14.3%
|28.5%
|100.0%
|Travis Etienne
|3
|2.7
|2.7
|18.3
|10.1%
|-1.3%
|0.0%
|Devin Duvernay
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|4.0
|8.6%
|13.8%
|0.0%
|Parker Washington
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|8.3
|6.3%
|7.6%
|0.0%
|Brenton Strange
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|17.3
|6.3%
|3.3%
|0.0%
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|54 (83.1%)
|32
|1
|1
|6 (16.7%)
|1
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|53 (81.5%)
|36
|0
|2
|6 (16.7%)
|2
|Noah Gray
|TE
|41 (63.1%)
|22
|0
|1
|5 (13.9%)
|0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|34 (52.3%)
|27
|0
|1
|9 (25.0%)
|4
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|33 (50.8%)
|20
|0
|0
|2 (5.6%)
|1
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|31 (47.7%)
|14
|14
|1
|4 (11.1%)
|0
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|20 (30.8%)
|13
|5
|0
|1 (2.8%)
|0
In a 19-17 win on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs spread the ball around (again).
Eight players had double-digit scrimmage yards, but none had more than Isiah Pacheco's 61.
After seeing a 32.8% rate in his Week 13 return to the lineup, Pacheco overtook Kareem Hunt this week. He also handled 18 of 27 total RB opportunities and looks to be the lead back again, but it remains to be seen if he comes close to the 80.0% snap mark he reached in Week 1.
Since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return to the lineup, yardage has been muted for the pass-catchers.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Travis Kelce
|4
|7.8
|5.0
|45.8
|21.1%
|20.7%
|24.1%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|4
|7.0
|4.0
|46.5
|19.0%
|35.0%
|17.2%
|Xavier Worthy
|4
|6.0
|4.5
|50.5
|16.3%
|21.5%
|10.3%
|Noah Gray
|4
|5.0
|4.0
|43.3
|13.6%
|12.8%
|17.2%
|Isiah Pacheco
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|5.5
|6.2%
|-0.3%
|0.0%
|Samaje Perine
|4
|2.3
|1.5
|10.0
|6.1%
|-1.2%
|3.4%
|Kareem Hunt
|4
|2.3
|1.5
|8.0
|6.1%
|-1.7%
|10.3%
Las Vegas Raiders
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|59 (92.2%)
|38
|0
|0
|10 (28.6%)
|3
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|58 (90.6%)
|37
|0
|0
|5 (14.3%)
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|55 (85.9%)
|37
|1
|1
|5 (14.3%)
|2
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|51 (79.7%)
|30
|0
|1
|9 (25.7%)
|2
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|38 (59.4%)
|16
|15
|6
|3 (8.6%)
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|26 (40.6%)
|23
|1
|2
|2 (5.7%)
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|14 (21.9%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
Sincere McCormick had a 60/40 snap split over Ameer Abdullah this week and dominated the available RB opportunities (18 of 21) for 89 scrimmage yards and a 46.2% overall red zone opportunity share. It's a very notable workload.
Aidan O'Connell (knee) left early, which is also notable here.
Jakobi Meyers led the team in targets, which isn't too surprising, but tight end Michael Mayer out-targeted Brock Bowers 9 to 5, and each had a red zone target and two downfield targets.
Mayer was inactive from Weeks 4 through 9 and has seen his role increase since returning after their Week 10 bye.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Brock Bowers
|4
|11.3
|7.5
|88.3
|29.4%
|27.8%
|28.6%
|Jakobi Meyers
|4
|10.5
|6.8
|78.3
|27.5%
|37.6%
|19.0%
|Tre Tucker
|4
|4.5
|3.3
|43.8
|11.8%
|23.7%
|4.8%
|Michael Mayer
|4
|4.0
|2.8
|22.3
|10.5%
|10.4%
|19.0%
|Ameer Abdullah
|4
|3.3
|2.8
|16.0
|8.5%
|-0.1%
|14.3%
|Alexander Mattison
|1
|3.0
|3.0
|50.0
|7.7%
|-2.7%
|0.0%
|DJ Turner
|3
|2.7
|2.0
|19.7
|6.8%
|1.1%
|5.9%
Bowers is still clocking a 29.4% target share in this span, but we should keep an eye on this development.
Los Angeles Chargers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|49 (86.0%)
|31
|0
|0
|9 (31.0%)
|5
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|46 (80.7%)
|27
|0
|1
|7 (24.1%)
|3
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|30 (52.6%)
|19
|8
|1
|1 (3.4%)
|0
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|25 (43.9%)
|13
|10
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Will Dissly
|TE
|22 (38.6%)
|17
|0
|0
|2 (6.9%)
|0
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|22 (38.6%)
|12
|0
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|2
|Derius Davis
|WR
|21 (36.8%)
|11
|1
|0
|4 (13.8%)
|1
Without Ladd McConkey in Week 14, targets went primarily to Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston, who also saw the majority of the downfield work and air yards.
Based on prior usage and this week's game, Palmer and Johnston clearly look to be the top options moving forward if McConkey misses more time.
In the red zone, it was Gus Edwards who had two-thirds of the opportunities.
Edwards' 43.9% snap rate (25 snaps) led to just 10 overall looks and 36 yards, however, so the touchdown didn't lead to a big fantasy day.
Kimani Vidal actually out-snapped Edwards but had 9 chances for 34 yards. The backfield is split.
Los Angeles Rams
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|59 (81.9%)
|24
|0
|1
|8 (26.7%)
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|59 (81.9%)
|25
|29
|6
|2 (6.7%)
|0
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|54 (75.0%)
|27
|5
|6
|14 (46.7%)
|6
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|44 (61.1%)
|20
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|1
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|35 (48.6%)
|15
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|33 (45.8%)
|19
|0
|0
|3 (10.0%)
|3
|Hunter Long
|TE
|18 (25.0%)
|3
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|0
The Rams erupted for 44 total points and had 5 offensive touchdowns in Week 14.
Kyren Williams had 2 of the scores -- both on the ground -- to go along with 29 carries. His snap rate was 81.9%, up from 67.3% in Week 13. Despite the 29 carries and 2 targets, he had just 97 scrimmage yards. He's averaged 89.8 scrimmage yards per game this season. That's 13th among all RBs.
Puka Nacua was peppered here: 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown receiving with 5 rushing attempts for 16 yards and a score. His workload is nearly unmatched among receivers right now.
In five games with he and Cooper Kupp scaled up fully, they've combined for 63.3% of the team's targets, and Nacua has averaged 111.2 yards per game receiving.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Puka Nacua
|5
|11.6
|8.4
|111.2
|36.7%
|40.1%
|42.9%
|Cooper Kupp
|5
|8.4
|5.8
|71.0
|26.6%
|30.9%
|19.0%
|Demarcus Robinson
|5
|3.2
|1.4
|21.2
|10.1%
|11.6%
|19.0%
|Tutu Atwell
|5
|2.2
|2.0
|28.2
|7.0%
|10.9%
|0.0%
|Kyren Williams
|5
|1.8
|1.6
|7.8
|5.7%
|-0.3%
|0.0%
|Davis Allen
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|6.8
|4.4%
|1.3%
|4.8%
|Tyler Johnson
|5
|1.2
|0.8
|7.2
|3.8%
|2.5%
|9.5%
Miami Dolphins
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|64 (97.0%)
|46
|1
|1
|14 (31.1%)
|8
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|55 (83.3%)
|39
|14
|10
|7 (15.6%)
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|54 (81.8%)
|40
|0
|3
|12 (26.7%)
|4
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|42 (63.6%)
|38
|0
|1
|4 (8.9%)
|1
|Julian Hill
|TE
|30 (45.5%)
|15
|0
|0
|1 (2.2%)
|0
|Malik Washington
|WR
|27 (40.9%)
|20
|0
|0
|1 (2.2%)
|1
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14 (21.2%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (2.2%)
|0
De'Von Achane continues to see elite target shares for a running back but also earned 58.8% of the team's red zone chances in Week 14, including five carries from inside the five. Achane has averaged 88.0 scrimmage yards in 12 contests with at least a 20% snap rate.
Tyreek Hill led in target share outright for the first time since Week 8. This was also Hill's first 100-yard game since Week 1.
Since Tua Tagovailoa's Week 8 return, Hill does lead in target share, but his mark is just 21.4% in that split, and the red zone usage has been dispersed across three main options.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Tyreek Hill
|7
|7.9
|5.9
|67.9
|21.4%
|37.0%
|23.3%
|Jonnu Smith
|7
|7.1
|5.7
|65.1
|19.5%
|16.9%
|20.9%
|De'Von Achane
|7
|6.4
|5.7
|40.0
|17.5%
|-2.0%
|23.3%
|Jaylen Waddle
|7
|6.0
|4.6
|65.0
|16.3%
|29.7%
|11.6%
|Odell Beckham
|7
|2.1
|1.3
|7.9
|5.8%
|8.0%
|7.0%
|Raheem Mostert
|6
|1.8
|1.3
|14.8
|5.2%
|2.0%
|2.9%
|Julian Hill
|6
|1.8
|1.3
|11.0
|4.8%
|4.0%
|5.1%
Minnesota Vikings
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|54 (96.4%)
|32
|0
|2
|7 (25.0%)
|5
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|42 (75.0%)
|29
|0
|5
|12 (42.9%)
|6
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|36 (64.3%)
|18
|13
|4
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|35 (62.5%)
|27
|0
|2
|5 (17.9%)
|2
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|27 (48.2%)
|10
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Cam Akers
|RB
|17 (30.4%)
|11
|5
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
The Vikings went nuclear in Week 14's win. Jordan Addison had 133 yards and 3 touchdowns on a team-high 12 targets. Justin Jefferson went for 132 and 2 scores on 7 targets.
T.J. Hockenson's 5-target, 45-yard game was still solid -- but didn't live up to the breakouts from the receivers. Hockenson's snap rate remained stable even with Josh Oliver back, as well.
In three games since Hockenson's role improved, we have seen a really concentrated target tree between Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Jordan Addison
|3
|9.0
|6.7
|116.3
|30.3%
|40.8%
|39.1%
|Justin Jefferson
|3
|7.0
|5.3
|86.0
|23.6%
|29.6%
|13.0%
|T.J. Hockenson
|3
|6.7
|4.7
|62.3
|22.5%
|19.9%
|17.4%
|Aaron Jones
|3
|3.3
|2.7
|13.3
|11.2%
|0.6%
|17.4%
|Josh Oliver
|1
|2.0
|1.0
|26.0
|7.1%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|Jalen Nailor
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|7.7
|4.5%
|6.9%
|4.3%
|Johnny Mundt
|3
|1.0
|1.0
|9.7
|3.4%
|0.5%
|8.7%
As far as the backfield goes, Aaron Jones had a 64.3% snap rate, up from 51.0% last week. He scored and had 15 opportunities for 84 yards. He has had some up-and-down snap rates in six games with Cam Akers in the lineup but has not fallen below 50.0% in that span.
New England Patriots
Bye Week
New Orleans Saints
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|48 (72.7%)
|20
|0
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|1
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|47 (71.2%)
|26
|0
|1
|5 (16.1%)
|2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|46 (69.7%)
|28
|0
|0
|7 (22.6%)
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|46 (69.7%)
|26
|17
|1
|5 (16.1%)
|0
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|42 (63.6%)
|24
|0
|0
|5 (16.1%)
|3
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|23 (34.8%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|1
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|21 (31.8%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|1
The Saints won ugly in Week 14 and didn't have much offensive production in the 14-point showing.
Alvin Kamara's 69.7% snap rate was a five-week low, though this coincided with Kendre Miller's return to the lineup after a four-game absence. Kamara still went for 79 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities, but it's a role reduction with Miller active.
This is a notable sample for the receiving corps, given the current rotation after Taysom Hill's injury.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling led in routes, targets, yards, and air yards and seems like the WR1 moving forward. Unfortunately, Derek Carr left with multiple injuries in Week 14.
New York Giants
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|73 (98.6%)
|51
|0
|1
|11 (23.9%)
|5
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|69 (93.2%)
|47
|0
|0
|10 (21.7%)
|6
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|62 (83.8%)
|43
|0
|1
|6 (13.0%)
|4
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|62 (83.8%)
|41
|16
|2
|10 (21.7%)
|1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|58 (78.4%)
|44
|0
|0
|7 (15.2%)
|1
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|18 (24.3%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (4.3%)
|1
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|13 (17.6%)
|10
|2
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Tyrone Tracy tied a season-best snap rate for himself at 83.8% in Week 14 and went for 83 scrimmage yards in the loss. Tracy's route rate was 60.0%, and he had a whopping 10 targets in the outing.
Also with 10 targets was Malik Nabers, who went into the weekend questionable.
But Wan'Dale Robinson also had double-digit targets (12) for 38 yards -- yet 110 air yards on an abnormally high-aDOT week for Robinson. The absence of tight end Theo Johnson helped concentrate some volume.
In three post-bye games, Nabers' 29.6% share is the only mark above 18.0%.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Malik Nabers
|3
|10.7
|6.3
|70.7
|29.6%
|36.8%
|20.0%
|Theo Johnson
|2
|5.5
|4.0
|46.5
|17.7%
|11.6%
|0.0%
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|3
|6.3
|3.7
|30.3
|17.6%
|18.3%
|20.0%
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|3
|5.7
|3.7
|33.0
|15.7%
|5.2%
|0.0%
|Darius Slayton
|3
|4.3
|1.3
|11.7
|12.0%
|25.7%
|60.0%
|Daniel Bellinger
|3
|2.3
|1.7
|15.0
|6.5%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|Jalin Hyatt
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|3.7%
|4.7%
|0.0%
New York Jets
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|62 (98.4%)
|42
|0
|2
|10 (25.6%)
|4
|Davante Adams
|WR
|53 (84.1%)
|40
|0
|2
|11 (28.2%)
|3
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|49 (77.8%)
|33
|0
|1
|5 (12.8%)
|1
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|48 (76.2%)
|33
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|1
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|35 (55.6%)
|22
|11
|2
|5 (12.8%)
|0
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|33 (52.4%)
|21
|10
|4
|6 (15.4%)
|1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|20 (31.7%)
|13
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|1
Without Breece Hall, the Jets split running back snaps and chances between Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Allen was on the field for more passing plays, but Davis had one more target (6 to 5) and was more involved in the red zone. Allen, though, had 14 more yards (81 to 67). This looks like a committee if Hall were to miss more time.
Both Garrett Wilson (114) Davante Adams (109) went over 100 yards receiving on double-digit targets. Their dominant target shares are nothing new.
Since joining the team, Adams has a 30.6% target share, and Wilson's mark is 26.5%. Nobody else is above 12.1% in that split.
Allen Lazard returned to a 76.2% snap rate after being out since Week 8.
Philadelphia Eagles
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|54 (96.4%)
|25
|0
|1
|4 (21.1%)
|1
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|51 (91.1%)
|23
|0
|1
|3 (15.8%)
|0
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|51 (91.1%)
|25
|0
|2
|6 (31.6%)
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|42 (75.0%)
|17
|20
|4
|1 (5.3%)
|0
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|29 (51.8%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (5.3%)
|1
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|23 (41.1%)
|15
|0
|0
|2 (10.5%)
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|14 (25.0%)
|8
|3
|1
|2 (10.5%)
|0
Passing volume was low again for the Eagles (Jalen Hurts threw only 21 times -- but for 108 yards and 2 scores).
Saquon Barkley handled 20 carries for 124 yards on the ground in a strong showing yet again. Barkley has averaged 145.4 scrimmage yards per game this season.
In a game without Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith led in targets (6) for 37 yards and a touchdown.
A.J. Brown has an elite 31.7% target share in his active games, but that's only 6.6 targets per game (though for 83.7 yards).
Smith has a 26.2% target share in his active games for 55.3 yards per game.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|45 (72.6%)
|19
|0
|1
|1 (4.2%)
|1
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|38 (61.3%)
|20
|0
|2
|3 (12.5%)
|2
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|37 (59.7%)
|12
|0
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|34 (54.8%)
|11
|0
|0
|4 (16.7%)
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|32 (51.6%)
|20
|9
|2
|5 (20.8%)
|0
|Najee Harris
|RB
|26 (41.9%)
|6
|16
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|22 (35.5%)
|15
|0
|1
|4 (16.7%)
|2
George Pickens was out for Week 14. As a result, targets were spread out, and nobody eclipsed 50 yards receiving.
Also notable was a sheer lack of heavy routes and snaps for any particular pass-catchers (no wide receiver or tight end had better than a 72.6% snap rate).
Najee Harris was out-snapped by Jaylen Warren here, though Harris was more involved as a rusher (16 carries to 9) and scored on one of his 6 red zone carries (a 40.0% share).
Harris has now averaged 76.4 scrimmage yards and a 41.7% red zone opportunity share since the Week 10 bye, which coincides with Cordarrelle Patterson's return to action.
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|George Kittle
|TE
|52 (85.2%)
|23
|0
|1
|6 (23.1%)
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|48 (78.7%)
|23
|5
|3
|3 (11.5%)
|1
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|45 (73.8%)
|22
|0
|2
|8 (30.8%)
|2
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|34 (55.7%)
|16
|15
|2
|2 (7.7%)
|1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|31 (50.8%)
|11
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|1
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|30 (49.2%)
|19
|0
|1
|2 (7.7%)
|1
|Patrick Taylor
|RB
|20 (32.8%)
|7
|7
|3
|1 (3.8%)
|0
Isaac Guerendo (foot) did not return to action after leaving in the fourth quarter, but he did play a 55.7% snap rate and total 128 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving. His talent is clear, but we'll need to monitor his health moving forward.
Jauan Jennings again received WR1 treatment here with a third of the team's targets for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, and George Kittle's 151 yards on just 6 targets prove that he's a tight end unlike any others in the league right now.
Deebo Samuel had just 3 targets but 5 rush attempts for 35 scrimmage yards.
In games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel and Jennings, Jennings has a whopping 31.0% target share.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Jauan Jennings
|4
|7.8
|5.5
|69.8
|31.0%
|35.8%
|29.4%
|Deebo Samuel
|4
|4.5
|3.0
|31.3
|18.0%
|12.0%
|11.8%
|George Kittle
|4
|4.5
|4.0
|74.3
|18.0%
|18.0%
|29.4%
|Ricky Pearsall
|4
|2.3
|1.3
|19.5
|9.0%
|16.2%
|11.8%
|Eric Saubert
|4
|0.5
|0.3
|1.0
|2.0%
|1.0%
|0.0%
Seattle Seahawks
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|59 (96.7%)
|29
|1
|1
|5 (17.2%)
|3
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|48 (78.7%)
|26
|0
|0
|6 (20.7%)
|3
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|48 (78.7%)
|22
|22
|8
|7 (24.1%)
|0
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|40 (65.6%)
|27
|0
|1
|1 (3.4%)
|1
|Noah Fant
|TE
|36 (59.0%)
|23
|0
|1
|4 (13.8%)
|0
|AJ Barner
|TE
|23 (37.7%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|0
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|16 (26.2%)
|4
|0
|1
|2 (6.9%)
|0
In a game without Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet saw a 78.7% snap rate and 29 opportunities for 193 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 8 red zone carries and 4 rushes inside the 5 while also getting 7 total targets for a workload that only elite RBs ever really see.
D.K. Metcalf led in targets among the WRs and TEs but had just 49 yards. He hasn't gone over 100 scrimmage yards since Week 4.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has out-gained him in each game since the Week 10 bye -- despite Metcalf leading in target share in that four-game split.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|D.K. Metcalf
|4
|7.3
|4.8
|61.0
|25.0%
|47.4%
|16.7%
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|4
|6.8
|6.3
|85.8
|23.3%
|34.4%
|16.7%
|Noah Fant
|2
|4.0
|3.0
|22.0
|14.0%
|0.7%
|20.0%
|Kenneth Walker III
|3
|3.7
|2.7
|18.0
|12.5%
|-4.2%
|25.0%
|Zach Charbonnet
|4
|3.0
|2.8
|18.5
|10.3%
|-2.9%
|0.0%
|AJ Barner
|4
|2.8
|2.0
|15.3
|9.5%
|4.8%
|8.3%
|Tyler Lockett
|4
|2.5
|1.8
|13.8
|8.6%
|15.1%
|16.7%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Cade Otton
|TE
|57 (96.6%)
|32
|0
|1
|4 (14.3%)
|2
|Mike Evans
|WR
|50 (84.7%)
|28
|0
|0
|5 (17.9%)
|4
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|47 (79.7%)
|29
|0
|1
|7 (25.0%)
|3
|Rachaad White
|RB
|44 (74.6%)
|23
|17
|3
|3 (10.7%)
|0
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|29 (49.2%)
|23
|0
|0
|6 (21.4%)
|4
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11 (18.6%)
|7
|3
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|10 (16.9%)
|4
|4
|0
|1 (3.6%)
|0
Bucky Irving (back) left early, and Rachaad White saw a 74.6% snap rate as a result. White turned in 109 scrimmage yards on 20 opportunities and had a 60.0% red zone opportunity share in an okay game for the Bucs' offense.
Both Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard out-targeted Mike Evans, though Evans led the WRs in yards (69). Cade Otton had a team-high 70 yards on 4 looks.
Since the Week 11 bye, Evans still leads in target share -- even with a limited snap rate in his return -- so we don't need to worry too much here about his prospects moving forward.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Mike Evans
|3
|7.7
|5.7
|85.0
|25.0%
|42.5%
|14.3%
|Sterling Shepard
|3
|6.7
|4.3
|40.3
|21.7%
|17.3%
|28.6%
|Cade Otton
|3
|4.7
|2.7
|40.0
|15.2%
|13.1%
|21.4%
|Jalen McMillan
|3
|4.0
|2.3
|31.7
|13.0%
|17.0%
|7.1%
|Bucky Irving
|3
|3.3
|3.3
|37.3
|10.9%
|-4.3%
|14.3%
|Rachaad White
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|10.3
|5.4%
|-2.6%
|14.3%
|Sean Tucker
|3
|1.0
|0.3
|2.3
|3.3%
|0.2%
|0.0%
Tennessee Titans
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|58 (93.5%)
|31
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|51 (82.3%)
|31
|0
|3
|12 (37.5%)
|3
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|45 (72.6%)
|24
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|1
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|39 (62.9%)
|16
|21
|4
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|36 (58.1%)
|25
|0
|1
|4 (12.5%)
|0
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|27 (43.5%)
|11
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|23 (37.1%)
|17
|6
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|0
In a week where the Titans scored just six points, not much jumps out.
The bright spot -- as usual -- was Tony Pollard, who held a 62.9% to 37.1% snap rate lead over Tyjae Spears and had 21 of 27 carries between them for 124 scrimmage yards. He's still the lead back in the committee.
Even with a 38.7% target share and 12 total targets, Calvin Ridley didn't do too much (59 yards on 7 catches). His aDOT was just 5.6 yards.
Washington Commanders
Bye Week
