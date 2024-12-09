Fantasy Football News and Notes: Targets, Snaps, and Red Zone Stats From Week 14

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Trey McBride TE 59 (93.7%) 38 0 4 14 (36.8%) 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 54 (85.7%) 38 0 1 8 (21.1%) 4 Michael Wilson WR 53 (84.1%) 36 0 0 3 (7.9%) 1 James Conner RB 47 (74.6%) 29 18 5 4 (10.5%) 0 Greg Dortch WR 26 (41.3%) 19 0 0 1 (2.6%) 0 Zay Jones WR 22 (34.9%) 15 0 0 2 (5.3%) 0 Tip Reiman TE 20 (31.7%) 8 0 0 1 (2.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was a big game for James Conner (122 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities) in a loss. Conner had half of the team's red zone looks -- plus four targets. This was his highest snap rate since Week 8.

Targets were concentrated again, but Trey McBride just can't seem to score a receiving touchdown. He had 4 red zone targets and 3 end zone targets this week.

But that's the only nitpick for McBride, who has an elite 35.7% target share since the team's Week 11 bye.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Trey McBride 3 13.7 10.3 99.7 35.7% 23.8% 53.3% Marvin Harrison Jr. 3 8.7 4.0 52.0 22.6% 44.8% 20.0% Michael Wilson 3 4.7 3.0 55.3 12.2% 29.1% 0.0% James Conner 3 4.3 4.0 28.7 11.3% -1.6% 13.3% Greg Dortch 3 2.0 1.3 3.7 5.2% 1.8% 6.7% Emari Demercado 3 2.0 1.7 6.0 5.2% -1.7% 6.7% Elijah Higgins 3 1.3 1.0 9.3 3.5% 3.3% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Drake London WR 70 (100.0%) 38 0 1 10 (27.0%) 3 Darnell Mooney WR 66 (94.3%) 36 0 0 7 (18.9%) 4 Bijan Robinson RB 59 (84.3%) 34 22 8 2 (5.4%) 0 Kyle Pitts TE 55 (78.6%) 32 0 2 6 (16.2%) 5 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 44 (62.9%) 33 1 2 11 (29.7%) 1 Charlie Woerner TE 34 (48.6%) 11 0 0 1 (2.7%) 1 Tyler Allgeier RB 13 (18.6%) 4 9 1 0 (0.0%) 0

The Falcons scored 21 points in Week 14 in a negative game script and saw big fantasy games from Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

Robinson racked up 101 scrimmage yards on 24 opportunities (22 carries and 2 targets). He scored on the ground as well. Robinson's 84.3% snap rate was his highest mark since Week 1 as the Falcons' playoff push ramps up.

Darnell Mooney made the most of his 7 targets (just a 16.7% share); he caught 6 of them for 142 yards.

Drake London still had a 30.6% target share and claim to a lot of downfield work for 70 yards of his own, but Ray-Ray McCloud actually led with 11 targets.

Excluding Week 9 when London played limited snaps, he is pacing the team in target share and has a dominant red zone receiving role.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Drake London 12 9.5 6.1 69.9 28.5% 37.0% 44.2% Darnell Mooney 12 7.1 4.3 65.4 21.3% 33.2% 14.0% Ray-Ray McCloud 12 5.8 4.2 45.5 17.3% 13.6% 9.3% Kyle Pitts 12 4.8 2.9 41.4 14.5% 15.7% 20.9% Bijan Robinson 12 4.3 3.8 28.5 12.8% -2.1% 9.3% Tyler Allgeier 12 0.8 0.8 5.2 2.5% -0.1% 2.3%

Bye Week

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Dawson Knox TE 44 (81.5%) 30 0 0 1 (2.7%) 0 Khalil Shakir WR 42 (77.8%) 30 0 1 8 (21.6%) 4 Mack Hollins WR 41 (75.9%) 27 0 0 6 (16.2%) 2 Curtis Samuel WR 33 (61.1%) 22 1 0 3 (8.1%) 0 Amari Cooper WR 29 (53.7%) 23 0 0 14 (37.8%) 9 James Cook RB 25 (46.3%) 16 6 0 2 (5.4%) 0 Ty Johnson RB 17 (31.5%) 11 0 1 3 (8.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Allen went off for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running 10 times for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns.

That didn't leave much rushing for James Cook (6 carries for 20 yards). Cook now has three straight games with under a 50.0% snap rate (38.0%, 46.4%, and 46.3%).

In another game without Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, Amari Cooper earned a 37.8% target share and had 95 yards but didn't score. His route rate of 56.1% didn't represent much of a role change, however.

The receiving touchdowns went to Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Ty Johnson.

Over the last three weeks without Coleman and Kincaid, Shakir and Cooper are dominating looks, specifically Shakir (whose red zone role is good, too).

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Khalil Shakir 3 9.0 5.7 68.7 29.0% 29.0% 27.3% Amari Cooper 3 6.3 3.3 54.0 20.4% 39.6% 0.0% Dawson Knox 3 3.0 2.3 33.7 9.7% 15.0% 0.0% Curtis Samuel 3 3.0 2.3 24.3 9.7% 4.6% 18.2% James Cook 3 3.0 2.7 9.7 9.7% -2.9% 9.1% Mack Hollins 3 3.0 2.3 30.3 9.7% 6.6% 9.1% Ty Johnson 3 1.7 1.0 21.3 5.4% 0.6% 18.2%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Chuba Hubbard RB 67 (97.1%) 34 26 8 5 (15.2%) 0 David Moore WR 60 (87.0%) 29 0 0 5 (15.2%) 3 Xavier Legette WR 60 (87.0%) 31 0 0 8 (24.2%) 5 Adam Thielen WR 51 (73.9%) 30 0 1 11 (33.3%) 6 Tommy Tremble TE 45 (65.2%) 15 0 1 2 (6.1%) 0 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 34 (49.3%) 23 0 0 1 (3.0%) 1 Deven Thompkins WR 11 (15.9%) 7 0 0 1 (3.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) exited early in Week 14. Raheem Blackshear (chest) also left early. Chuba Hubbard, then, played nearly every snap and would be elevated in fantasy football down the stretch if Brooks misses time.

Targets again favored Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette this week, though Hubbard had a pair of red zone targets (a 50.0% share).

In three post-bye games with Thielen back, he has averaged 86.0 yards per game on a 23.1% target share.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Adam Thielen 3 8.3 6.7 86.0 23.1% 25.6% 17.4% David Moore 3 8.0 4.3 48.7 22.2% 27.6% 21.7% Xavier Legette 3 7.7 3.3 49.3 21.3% 29.9% 13.0% Tommy Tremble 3 4.0 2.3 28.3 11.1% 7.3% 13.0% Chuba Hubbard 3 3.3 1.7 5.7 9.3% 0.1% 21.7% Ja'Tavion Sanders 2 2.0 1.5 24.5 6.0% 11.5% 0.0% Deven Thompkins 3 1.3 1.3 6.7 3.7% -0.8% 4.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

David Moore and Legette round out a three-man trio with 20-plus-percent target shares in this relevant split.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Rome Odunze WR 48 (92.3%) 29 0 2 5 (20.8%) 3 D.J. Moore WR 47 (90.4%) 30 0 1 8 (33.3%) 1 Keenan Allen WR 46 (88.5%) 29 0 0 5 (20.8%) 2 D'Andre Swift RB 41 (78.8%) 23 14 4 2 (8.3%) 0 Travis Homer RB 7 (13.5%) 7 0 0 3 (12.5%) 0 Collin Johnson WR 5 (9.6%) 1 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0

Regression hit for Rome Odunze, who scored twice on five targets. He had just 42 receiving yards, though, and has averaged 38.8 yards over his last five.

This is a very predictable passing offense in terms of volume. Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen saw 75.0% of the team's targets this week. They're at 74.8% combined since their Week 7 bye.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Keenan Allen 7 8.4 4.6 49.9 26.6% 31.1% 17.4% D.J. Moore 7 8.1 5.3 56.9 25.7% 22.2% 30.4% Rome Odunze 7 7.1 4.0 48.4 22.5% 34.3% 30.4% Cole Kmet 7 3.0 2.3 22.7 9.5% 8.1% 8.7% D'Andre Swift 7 2.6 2.1 17.4 8.1% 2.0% 0.0% Roschon Johnson 6 1.2 0.8 5.2 3.5% 0.9% 10.0% Travis Homer 4 0.8 0.8 2.8 2.2% 0.1% 0.0%

With Roschon Johnson sidelined and Travis Homer (head) leaving early, D'Andre Swift handled a 78.8% snap rate and 16 chances for just 40 yards total. His efficiency has dwindled down the stretch, and he has gone six straight with fewer than 85 scrimmage yards.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jerry Jeudy WR 64 (92.8%) 40 0 0 6 (16.2%) 2 David Njoku TE 62 (89.9%) 40 0 3 13 (35.1%) 5 Michael Woods II WR 60 (87.0%) 37 0 0 3 (8.1%) 2 Elijah Moore WR 57 (82.6%) 36 0 0 4 (10.8%) 2 Jerome Ford RB 37 (53.6%) 24 10 1 4 (10.8%) 1 Nick Chubb RB 26 (37.7%) 13 11 0 1 (2.7%) 0 Blake Whiteheart TE 13 (18.8%) 9 0 0 1 (2.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Despite Jerry Jeudy's huge game last week, David Njoku actually led in targets in Week 13. He did that again this week -- by a big margin.

Njoku had all 3 red zone targets and 2 end zone targets on 13 overall looks for 42 yards (but 105 air yards) and a score.

Jeudy led in routes, though, and was efficient on his 6 targets (5 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown).

Cedric Tillman missed his second straight game, but this team has a pretty clear top trio when healthy with Njoku, Jeudy, and Tillman.

In the backfield, Jerome Ford again led in snaps (53.6%) over Nick Chubb (37.7%) and opportunities (14 to 12). Ford has out-snapped Chubb in four of five games with both active.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Bye Week

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Sam LaPorta TE 68 (89.5%) 39 0 3 7 (17.5%) 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 64 (84.2%) 35 1 1 6 (15.0%) 2 Jameson Williams WR 52 (68.4%) 31 0 0 8 (20.0%) 4 Tim Patrick WR 50 (65.8%) 27 0 2 7 (17.5%) 1 Brock Wright TE 47 (61.8%) 24 0 0 1 (2.5%) 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 43 (56.6%) 24 15 5 6 (15.0%) 0 David Montgomery RB 34 (44.7%) 19 14 5 5 (12.5%) 0

Jahmyr Gibbs led over David Mongomery in snap rate (56.6% to 44.7%), carries (15 to 14), and targets (6 to 5), but Montgomery led in scrimmage yards (84 to 73) and scored on the ground. Gibbs had a receiving touchdown, to be clear. Both played good football, and this backfield continues to be a close split.

Tim Patrick had a big red zone role and scored twice on seven targets, but Sam LaPorta actually had three red zone targets to lead the team.

Despite three straight targets to open the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown ended the contest with 6 looks for just 43 yards.

We've seen LaPorta's snap rate spike the last three games since returning, and in that split, market shares have been pretty dispersed.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Jameson Williams 3 7.3 5.0 57.3 21.2% 25.8% 10.5% Amon-Ra St. Brown 3 6.7 5.3 59.3 19.2% 33.5% 10.5% Sam LaPorta 3 6.3 3.7 26.3 18.3% 18.6% 36.8% Tim Patrick 3 4.7 4.0 48.7 13.5% 18.1% 21.1% Jahmyr Gibbs 3 4.3 3.7 18.7 12.5% -0.2% 15.8% David Montgomery 3 3.7 3.7 35.0 10.6% -1.8% 5.3% Brock Wright 3 1.3 1.0 12.3 3.8% 3.3% 0.0%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Christian Watson WR 41 (91.1%) 20 0 2 7 (36.8%) 3 Tucker Kraft TE 40 (88.9%) 20 0 2 5 (26.3%) 1 Dontayvion Wicks WR 36 (80.0%) 17 0 2 5 (26.3%) 2 Josh Jacobs RB 35 (77.8%) 15 18 6 0 (0.0%) 0 Jayden Reed WR 20 (44.4%) 12 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Ben Sims TE 18 (40.0%) 8 0 1 1 (5.3%) 0 Chris Brooks RB 14 (31.1%) 6 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Jacobs' role continues to be great, and while he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on Thursday night, he scored three times and handled a heavy majority of the red zone work for an efficient Packers offense.

Notably, even without Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed drew just one target on a low-volume game for the Packers.

Reed also ran behind Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson. Watson had impressive market shares here.

No matter how you slice this team's splits (with or without Jordan Love under center, with Doubs active or not, since Wicks first broke out, etc.), nobody earns dominant market shares -- other than Josh Jacobs as a rusher.

Bye Week

Bye Week

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 46 (79.3%) 31 0 2 12 (40.0%) 4 Parker Washington WR 43 (74.1%) 29 0 0 2 (6.7%) 0 Evan Engram TE 41 (70.7%) 27 0 0 6 (20.0%) 0 Tank Bigsby RB 30 (51.7%) 10 18 2 2 (6.7%) 0 Devin Duvernay WR 28 (48.3%) 19 1 0 3 (10.0%) 0 Travis Etienne RB 28 (48.3%) 22 4 1 4 (13.3%) 0 Brenton Strange TE 26 (44.8%) 10 0 0 1 (3.3%) 1

Tank Bigsby's carry lead over Travis Etienne (18 to 4) doesn't tell the full story of their workload split as Bigsby played just 2 more snaps (30 to 28). Etienne was more involved as a receiver (4 targets to 2 for Bigsby with 15 routes to 9 in his favor). It's a split backfield in an offense that isn't moving the ball well.

Brian Thomas Jr. is quietly dominating the passing usage in this offense, though. Thomas Jr. had a 40.0% target share with a 73.2% air yards share and both red zone targets.

In three games started by Mac Jones, Thomas Jr. has some great market shares -- but only 60.0 yards per game.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Brian Thomas Jr. 3 7.3 5.0 60.0 27.8% 34.2% 66.7% Evan Engram 3 7.0 5.0 33.7 26.6% 18.8% 0.0% Gabriel Davis 2 3.5 1.0 11.0 14.3% 28.5% 100.0% Travis Etienne 3 2.7 2.7 18.3 10.1% -1.3% 0.0% Devin Duvernay 2 2.5 1.5 4.0 8.6% 13.8% 0.0% Parker Washington 3 1.7 1.0 8.3 6.3% 7.6% 0.0% Brenton Strange 3 1.7 1.3 17.3 6.3% 3.3% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Xavier Worthy WR 54 (83.1%) 32 1 1 6 (16.7%) 1 Travis Kelce TE 53 (81.5%) 36 0 2 6 (16.7%) 2 Noah Gray TE 41 (63.1%) 22 0 1 5 (13.9%) 0 DeAndre Hopkins WR 34 (52.3%) 27 0 1 9 (25.0%) 4 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 33 (50.8%) 20 0 0 2 (5.6%) 1 Isiah Pacheco RB 31 (47.7%) 14 14 1 4 (11.1%) 0 Kareem Hunt RB 20 (30.8%) 13 5 0 1 (2.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a 19-17 win on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs spread the ball around (again).

Eight players had double-digit scrimmage yards, but none had more than Isiah Pacheco's 61.

After seeing a 32.8% rate in his Week 13 return to the lineup, Pacheco overtook Kareem Hunt this week. He also handled 18 of 27 total RB opportunities and looks to be the lead back again, but it remains to be seen if he comes close to the 80.0% snap mark he reached in Week 1.

Since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return to the lineup, yardage has been muted for the pass-catchers.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Travis Kelce 4 7.8 5.0 45.8 21.1% 20.7% 24.1% DeAndre Hopkins 4 7.0 4.0 46.5 19.0% 35.0% 17.2% Xavier Worthy 4 6.0 4.5 50.5 16.3% 21.5% 10.3% Noah Gray 4 5.0 4.0 43.3 13.6% 12.8% 17.2% Isiah Pacheco 2 2.5 1.5 5.5 6.2% -0.3% 0.0% Samaje Perine 4 2.3 1.5 10.0 6.1% -1.2% 3.4% Kareem Hunt 4 2.3 1.5 8.0 6.1% -1.7% 10.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jakobi Meyers WR 59 (92.2%) 38 0 0 10 (28.6%) 3 Tre Tucker WR 58 (90.6%) 37 0 0 5 (14.3%) 2 Brock Bowers TE 55 (85.9%) 37 1 1 5 (14.3%) 2 Michael Mayer TE 51 (79.7%) 30 0 1 9 (25.7%) 2 Sincere McCormick RB 38 (59.4%) 16 15 6 3 (8.6%) 0 Ameer Abdullah RB 26 (40.6%) 23 1 2 2 (5.7%) 0 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 14 (21.9%) 8 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0

Sincere McCormick had a 60/40 snap split over Ameer Abdullah this week and dominated the available RB opportunities (18 of 21) for 89 scrimmage yards and a 46.2% overall red zone opportunity share. It's a very notable workload.

Aidan O'Connell (knee) left early, which is also notable here.

Jakobi Meyers led the team in targets, which isn't too surprising, but tight end Michael Mayer out-targeted Brock Bowers 9 to 5, and each had a red zone target and two downfield targets.

Mayer was inactive from Weeks 4 through 9 and has seen his role increase since returning after their Week 10 bye.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Brock Bowers 4 11.3 7.5 88.3 29.4% 27.8% 28.6% Jakobi Meyers 4 10.5 6.8 78.3 27.5% 37.6% 19.0% Tre Tucker 4 4.5 3.3 43.8 11.8% 23.7% 4.8% Michael Mayer 4 4.0 2.8 22.3 10.5% 10.4% 19.0% Ameer Abdullah 4 3.3 2.8 16.0 8.5% -0.1% 14.3% Alexander Mattison 1 3.0 3.0 50.0 7.7% -2.7% 0.0% DJ Turner 3 2.7 2.0 19.7 6.8% 1.1% 5.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

Bowers is still clocking a 29.4% target share in this span, but we should keep an eye on this development.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Josh Palmer WR 49 (86.0%) 31 0 0 9 (31.0%) 5 Quentin Johnston WR 46 (80.7%) 27 0 1 7 (24.1%) 3 Kimani Vidal RB 30 (52.6%) 19 8 1 1 (3.4%) 0 Gus Edwards RB 25 (43.9%) 13 10 4 0 (0.0%) 0 Will Dissly TE 22 (38.6%) 17 0 0 2 (6.9%) 0 Stone Smartt TE 22 (38.6%) 12 0 0 3 (10.3%) 2 Derius Davis WR 21 (36.8%) 11 1 0 4 (13.8%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Without Ladd McConkey in Week 14, targets went primarily to Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston, who also saw the majority of the downfield work and air yards.

Based on prior usage and this week's game, Palmer and Johnston clearly look to be the top options moving forward if McConkey misses more time.

In the red zone, it was Gus Edwards who had two-thirds of the opportunities.

Edwards' 43.9% snap rate (25 snaps) led to just 10 overall looks and 36 yards, however, so the touchdown didn't lead to a big fantasy day.

Kimani Vidal actually out-snapped Edwards but had 9 chances for 34 yards. The backfield is split.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Cooper Kupp WR 59 (81.9%) 24 0 1 8 (26.7%) 5 Kyren Williams RB 59 (81.9%) 25 29 6 2 (6.7%) 0 Puka Nacua WR 54 (75.0%) 27 5 6 14 (46.7%) 6 Demarcus Robinson WR 44 (61.1%) 20 0 0 1 (3.3%) 1 Colby Parkinson TE 35 (48.6%) 15 0 0 1 (3.3%) 0 Tutu Atwell WR 33 (45.8%) 19 0 0 3 (10.0%) 3 Hunter Long TE 18 (25.0%) 3 0 0 1 (3.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Rams erupted for 44 total points and had 5 offensive touchdowns in Week 14.

Kyren Williams had 2 of the scores -- both on the ground -- to go along with 29 carries. His snap rate was 81.9%, up from 67.3% in Week 13. Despite the 29 carries and 2 targets, he had just 97 scrimmage yards. He's averaged 89.8 scrimmage yards per game this season. That's 13th among all RBs.

Puka Nacua was peppered here: 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown receiving with 5 rushing attempts for 16 yards and a score. His workload is nearly unmatched among receivers right now.

In five games with he and Cooper Kupp scaled up fully, they've combined for 63.3% of the team's targets, and Nacua has averaged 111.2 yards per game receiving.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Puka Nacua 5 11.6 8.4 111.2 36.7% 40.1% 42.9% Cooper Kupp 5 8.4 5.8 71.0 26.6% 30.9% 19.0% Demarcus Robinson 5 3.2 1.4 21.2 10.1% 11.6% 19.0% Tutu Atwell 5 2.2 2.0 28.2 7.0% 10.9% 0.0% Kyren Williams 5 1.8 1.6 7.8 5.7% -0.3% 0.0% Davis Allen 5 1.4 1.0 6.8 4.4% 1.3% 4.8% Tyler Johnson 5 1.2 0.8 7.2 3.8% 2.5% 9.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Tyreek Hill WR 64 (97.0%) 46 1 1 14 (31.1%) 8 De'Von Achane RB 55 (83.3%) 39 14 10 7 (15.6%) 0 Jaylen Waddle WR 54 (81.8%) 40 0 3 12 (26.7%) 4 Jonnu Smith TE 42 (63.6%) 38 0 1 4 (8.9%) 1 Julian Hill TE 30 (45.5%) 15 0 0 1 (2.2%) 0 Malik Washington WR 27 (40.9%) 20 0 0 1 (2.2%) 1 Durham Smythe TE 14 (21.2%) 7 0 0 1 (2.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

De'Von Achane continues to see elite target shares for a running back but also earned 58.8% of the team's red zone chances in Week 14, including five carries from inside the five. Achane has averaged 88.0 scrimmage yards in 12 contests with at least a 20% snap rate.

Tyreek Hill led in target share outright for the first time since Week 8. This was also Hill's first 100-yard game since Week 1.

Since Tua Tagovailoa's Week 8 return, Hill does lead in target share, but his mark is just 21.4% in that split, and the red zone usage has been dispersed across three main options.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Tyreek Hill 7 7.9 5.9 67.9 21.4% 37.0% 23.3% Jonnu Smith 7 7.1 5.7 65.1 19.5% 16.9% 20.9% De'Von Achane 7 6.4 5.7 40.0 17.5% -2.0% 23.3% Jaylen Waddle 7 6.0 4.6 65.0 16.3% 29.7% 11.6% Odell Beckham 7 2.1 1.3 7.9 5.8% 8.0% 7.0% Raheem Mostert 6 1.8 1.3 14.8 5.2% 2.0% 2.9% Julian Hill 6 1.8 1.3 11.0 4.8% 4.0% 5.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Justin Jefferson WR 54 (96.4%) 32 0 2 7 (25.0%) 5 Jordan Addison WR 42 (75.0%) 29 0 5 12 (42.9%) 6 Aaron Jones RB 36 (64.3%) 18 13 4 2 (7.1%) 0 T.J. Hockenson TE 35 (62.5%) 27 0 2 5 (17.9%) 2 Josh Oliver TE 27 (48.2%) 10 0 0 2 (7.1%) 0 Cam Akers RB 17 (30.4%) 11 5 1 0 (0.0%) 0

The Vikings went nuclear in Week 14's win. Jordan Addison had 133 yards and 3 touchdowns on a team-high 12 targets. Justin Jefferson went for 132 and 2 scores on 7 targets.

T.J. Hockenson's 5-target, 45-yard game was still solid -- but didn't live up to the breakouts from the receivers. Hockenson's snap rate remained stable even with Josh Oliver back, as well.

In three games since Hockenson's role improved, we have seen a really concentrated target tree between Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Jordan Addison 3 9.0 6.7 116.3 30.3% 40.8% 39.1% Justin Jefferson 3 7.0 5.3 86.0 23.6% 29.6% 13.0% T.J. Hockenson 3 6.7 4.7 62.3 22.5% 19.9% 17.4% Aaron Jones 3 3.3 2.7 13.3 11.2% 0.6% 17.4% Josh Oliver 1 2.0 1.0 26.0 7.1% 3.1% 0.0% Jalen Nailor 3 1.3 0.7 7.7 4.5% 6.9% 4.3% Johnny Mundt 3 1.0 1.0 9.7 3.4% 0.5% 8.7%

As far as the backfield goes, Aaron Jones had a 64.3% snap rate, up from 51.0% last week. He scored and had 15 opportunities for 84 yards. He has had some up-and-down snap rates in six games with Cam Akers in the lineup but has not fallen below 50.0% in that span.

Bye Week

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Foster Moreau TE 48 (72.7%) 20 0 0 2 (6.5%) 1 Juwan Johnson TE 47 (71.2%) 26 0 1 5 (16.1%) 2 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 46 (69.7%) 28 0 0 7 (22.6%) 5 Alvin Kamara RB 46 (69.7%) 26 17 1 5 (16.1%) 0 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 42 (63.6%) 24 0 0 5 (16.1%) 3 Cedrick Wilson WR 23 (34.8%) 10 0 0 1 (3.2%) 1 Dante Pettis WR 21 (31.8%) 12 0 0 2 (6.5%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Saints won ugly in Week 14 and didn't have much offensive production in the 14-point showing.

Alvin Kamara's 69.7% snap rate was a five-week low, though this coincided with Kendre Miller's return to the lineup after a four-game absence. Kamara still went for 79 scrimmage yards on 22 opportunities, but it's a role reduction with Miller active.

This is a notable sample for the receiving corps, given the current rotation after Taysom Hill's injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led in routes, targets, yards, and air yards and seems like the WR1 moving forward. Unfortunately, Derek Carr left with multiple injuries in Week 14.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Wan'Dale Robinson WR 73 (98.6%) 51 0 1 11 (23.9%) 5 Malik Nabers WR 69 (93.2%) 47 0 0 10 (21.7%) 6 Darius Slayton WR 62 (83.8%) 43 0 1 6 (13.0%) 4 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 62 (83.8%) 41 16 2 10 (21.7%) 1 Daniel Bellinger TE 58 (78.4%) 44 0 0 7 (15.2%) 1 Jalin Hyatt WR 18 (24.3%) 12 0 0 2 (4.3%) 1 Devin Singletary RB 13 (17.6%) 10 2 0 0 (0.0%) 0

Tyrone Tracy tied a season-best snap rate for himself at 83.8% in Week 14 and went for 83 scrimmage yards in the loss. Tracy's route rate was 60.0%, and he had a whopping 10 targets in the outing.

Also with 10 targets was Malik Nabers, who went into the weekend questionable.

But Wan'Dale Robinson also had double-digit targets (12) for 38 yards -- yet 110 air yards on an abnormally high-aDOT week for Robinson. The absence of tight end Theo Johnson helped concentrate some volume.

In three post-bye games, Nabers' 29.6% share is the only mark above 18.0%.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Malik Nabers 3 10.7 6.3 70.7 29.6% 36.8% 20.0% Theo Johnson 2 5.5 4.0 46.5 17.7% 11.6% 0.0% Wan'Dale Robinson 3 6.3 3.7 30.3 17.6% 18.3% 20.0% Tyrone Tracy Jr. 3 5.7 3.7 33.0 15.7% 5.2% 0.0% Darius Slayton 3 4.3 1.3 11.7 12.0% 25.7% 60.0% Daniel Bellinger 3 2.3 1.7 15.0 6.5% 5.9% 0.0% Jalin Hyatt 3 1.3 0.7 2.7 3.7% 4.7% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Garrett Wilson WR 62 (98.4%) 42 0 2 10 (25.6%) 4 Davante Adams WR 53 (84.1%) 40 0 2 11 (28.2%) 3 Tyler Conklin TE 49 (77.8%) 33 0 1 5 (12.8%) 1 Allen Lazard WR 48 (76.2%) 33 0 0 1 (2.6%) 1 Braelon Allen RB 35 (55.6%) 22 11 2 5 (12.8%) 0 Isaiah Davis RB 33 (52.4%) 21 10 4 6 (15.4%) 1 Jeremy Ruckert TE 20 (31.7%) 13 0 0 1 (2.6%) 1

Without Breece Hall, the Jets split running back snaps and chances between Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

Allen was on the field for more passing plays, but Davis had one more target (6 to 5) and was more involved in the red zone. Allen, though, had 14 more yards (81 to 67). This looks like a committee if Hall were to miss more time.

Both Garrett Wilson (114) Davante Adams (109) went over 100 yards receiving on double-digit targets. Their dominant target shares are nothing new.

Since joining the team, Adams has a 30.6% target share, and Wilson's mark is 26.5%. Nobody else is above 12.1% in that split.

Allen Lazard returned to a 76.2% snap rate after being out since Week 8.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets A.J. Brown WR 54 (96.4%) 25 0 1 4 (21.1%) 1 Grant Calcaterra TE 51 (91.1%) 23 0 1 3 (15.8%) 0 DeVonta Smith WR 51 (91.1%) 25 0 2 6 (31.6%) 2 Saquon Barkley RB 42 (75.0%) 17 20 4 1 (5.3%) 0 Johnny Wilson WR 29 (51.8%) 8 0 0 1 (5.3%) 1 Jahan Dotson WR 23 (41.1%) 15 0 0 2 (10.5%) 1 Kenneth Gainwell RB 14 (25.0%) 8 3 1 2 (10.5%) 0

Passing volume was low again for the Eagles (Jalen Hurts threw only 21 times -- but for 108 yards and 2 scores).

Saquon Barkley handled 20 carries for 124 yards on the ground in a strong showing yet again. Barkley has averaged 145.4 scrimmage yards per game this season.

In a game without Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith led in targets (6) for 37 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown has an elite 31.7% target share in his active games, but that's only 6.6 targets per game (though for 83.7 yards).

Smith has a 26.2% target share in his active games for 55.3 yards per game.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Van Jefferson WR 45 (72.6%) 19 0 1 1 (4.2%) 1 Pat Freiermuth TE 38 (61.3%) 20 0 2 3 (12.5%) 2 Darnell Washington TE 37 (59.7%) 12 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Scotty Miller WR 34 (54.8%) 11 0 0 4 (16.7%) 2 Jaylen Warren RB 32 (51.6%) 20 9 2 5 (20.8%) 0 Najee Harris RB 26 (41.9%) 6 16 6 0 (0.0%) 0 Calvin Austin III WR 22 (35.5%) 15 0 1 4 (16.7%) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

George Pickens was out for Week 14. As a result, targets were spread out, and nobody eclipsed 50 yards receiving.

Also notable was a sheer lack of heavy routes and snaps for any particular pass-catchers (no wide receiver or tight end had better than a 72.6% snap rate).

Najee Harris was out-snapped by Jaylen Warren here, though Harris was more involved as a rusher (16 carries to 9) and scored on one of his 6 red zone carries (a 40.0% share).

Harris has now averaged 76.4 scrimmage yards and a 41.7% red zone opportunity share since the Week 10 bye, which coincides with Cordarrelle Patterson's return to action.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets George Kittle TE 52 (85.2%) 23 0 1 6 (23.1%) 3 Deebo Samuel WR 48 (78.7%) 23 5 3 3 (11.5%) 1 Jauan Jennings WR 45 (73.8%) 22 0 2 8 (30.8%) 2 Isaac Guerendo RB 34 (55.7%) 16 15 2 2 (7.7%) 1 Kyle Juszczyk RB 31 (50.8%) 11 0 0 2 (7.7%) 1 Ricky Pearsall WR 30 (49.2%) 19 0 1 2 (7.7%) 1 Patrick Taylor RB 20 (32.8%) 7 7 3 1 (3.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Isaac Guerendo (foot) did not return to action after leaving in the fourth quarter, but he did play a 55.7% snap rate and total 128 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving. His talent is clear, but we'll need to monitor his health moving forward.

Jauan Jennings again received WR1 treatment here with a third of the team's targets for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, and George Kittle's 151 yards on just 6 targets prove that he's a tight end unlike any others in the league right now.

Deebo Samuel had just 3 targets but 5 rush attempts for 35 scrimmage yards.

In games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel and Jennings, Jennings has a whopping 31.0% target share.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Jauan Jennings 4 7.8 5.5 69.8 31.0% 35.8% 29.4% Deebo Samuel 4 4.5 3.0 31.3 18.0% 12.0% 11.8% George Kittle 4 4.5 4.0 74.3 18.0% 18.0% 29.4% Ricky Pearsall 4 2.3 1.3 19.5 9.0% 16.2% 11.8% Eric Saubert 4 0.5 0.3 1.0 2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 59 (96.7%) 29 1 1 5 (17.2%) 3 D.K. Metcalf WR 48 (78.7%) 26 0 0 6 (20.7%) 3 Zach Charbonnet RB 48 (78.7%) 22 22 8 7 (24.1%) 0 Tyler Lockett WR 40 (65.6%) 27 0 1 1 (3.4%) 1 Noah Fant TE 36 (59.0%) 23 0 1 4 (13.8%) 0 AJ Barner TE 23 (37.7%) 5 0 0 1 (3.4%) 0 Pharaoh Brown TE 16 (26.2%) 4 0 1 2 (6.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a game without Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet saw a 78.7% snap rate and 29 opportunities for 193 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 8 red zone carries and 4 rushes inside the 5 while also getting 7 total targets for a workload that only elite RBs ever really see.

D.K. Metcalf led in targets among the WRs and TEs but had just 49 yards. He hasn't gone over 100 scrimmage yards since Week 4.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has out-gained him in each game since the Week 10 bye -- despite Metcalf leading in target share in that four-game split.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% D.K. Metcalf 4 7.3 4.8 61.0 25.0% 47.4% 16.7% Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4 6.8 6.3 85.8 23.3% 34.4% 16.7% Noah Fant 2 4.0 3.0 22.0 14.0% 0.7% 20.0% Kenneth Walker III 3 3.7 2.7 18.0 12.5% -4.2% 25.0% Zach Charbonnet 4 3.0 2.8 18.5 10.3% -2.9% 0.0% AJ Barner 4 2.8 2.0 15.3 9.5% 4.8% 8.3% Tyler Lockett 4 2.5 1.8 13.8 8.6% 15.1% 16.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Cade Otton TE 57 (96.6%) 32 0 1 4 (14.3%) 2 Mike Evans WR 50 (84.7%) 28 0 0 5 (17.9%) 4 Jalen McMillan WR 47 (79.7%) 29 0 1 7 (25.0%) 3 Rachaad White RB 44 (74.6%) 23 17 3 3 (10.7%) 0 Sterling Shepard WR 29 (49.2%) 23 0 0 6 (21.4%) 4 Sean Tucker RB 11 (18.6%) 7 3 0 2 (7.1%) 0 Bucky Irving RB 10 (16.9%) 4 4 0 1 (3.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bucky Irving (back) left early, and Rachaad White saw a 74.6% snap rate as a result. White turned in 109 scrimmage yards on 20 opportunities and had a 60.0% red zone opportunity share in an okay game for the Bucs' offense.

Both Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard out-targeted Mike Evans, though Evans led the WRs in yards (69). Cade Otton had a team-high 70 yards on 4 looks.

Since the Week 11 bye, Evans still leads in target share -- even with a limited snap rate in his return -- so we don't need to worry too much here about his prospects moving forward.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Mike Evans 3 7.7 5.7 85.0 25.0% 42.5% 14.3% Sterling Shepard 3 6.7 4.3 40.3 21.7% 17.3% 28.6% Cade Otton 3 4.7 2.7 40.0 15.2% 13.1% 21.4% Jalen McMillan 3 4.0 2.3 31.7 13.0% 17.0% 7.1% Bucky Irving 3 3.3 3.3 37.3 10.9% -4.3% 14.3% Rachaad White 3 1.7 1.3 10.3 5.4% -2.6% 14.3% Sean Tucker 3 1.0 0.3 2.3 3.3% 0.2% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 58 (93.5%) 31 0 1 2 (6.3%) 1 Calvin Ridley WR 51 (82.3%) 31 0 3 12 (37.5%) 3 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 45 (72.6%) 24 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 Tony Pollard RB 39 (62.9%) 16 21 4 2 (6.3%) 0 Tyler Boyd WR 36 (58.1%) 25 0 1 4 (12.5%) 0 Nick Vannett TE 27 (43.5%) 11 0 1 2 (6.3%) 0 Tyjae Spears RB 23 (37.1%) 17 6 1 2 (6.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a week where the Titans scored just six points, not much jumps out.

The bright spot -- as usual -- was Tony Pollard, who held a 62.9% to 37.1% snap rate lead over Tyjae Spears and had 21 of 27 carries between them for 124 scrimmage yards. He's still the lead back in the committee.

Even with a 38.7% target share and 12 total targets, Calvin Ridley didn't do too much (59 yards on 7 catches). His aDOT was just 5.6 yards.

Bye Week

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.