Fantasy Football Injury Report: Week 2 (Bills at Dolphins)

Injuries are a key part to navigating fantasy football, whether that's for your redraft teams or your daily fantasy football squads.

Playing time is required to rack up fantasy points, so let's see how this week's injury landscape could impact fantasy football on Thursday night.

Note: Injury news via the NFL Injury Report hub and team-by-team Injury Report pages and will focus on the most relevant fantasy football injuries based on team practice reports.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Bills at Dolphins Injury Report

Bills:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Dolphins:

After just one week of action, we're seeing injury concerns for the Miami Dolphins' backfield.

Raheem Mostert has been ruled out, via the NFL's Ian Rapoport.

De'Von Achane will test out his sprained ankle pre-game but is expected to play. He did not practice on Monday or Tuesday but got in a limited practice on Wednesday.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.