Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 16

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 16

Jameis Winston, Browns

Matchup: at Bengals

It's not a lock that Jameis Winston starts this week, but if he does, he's an excellent streamer.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have both been in a lot of fantasy-friendly games over the last few weeks. In Week 16, they play each other, and it gives Winston a chance to tap into his upside.

The Browns-Bengals game holds a 48.5-point over/under, the week's second-best. The 7.0-point spread is less than ideal, but with Cincy giving up an average of 30.7 points per game over their last six, Jameis and company should have success. And it's not like the Bengals have struggled against only top offenses as the Las Vegas Raiders (24 points) and Tennessee Titans (27) both fared pretty well against the Cincinnati defense.

If Winston doesn't start, it means the Browns have opted to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson the nod. DTR would be in play in superflex formats but offers a lower ceiling than Winston does.

Anthony Richardson, Colts

Matchup: vs. Titans

If Winston doesn't start, Anthony Richardson becomes the best streamer.

It's not always -- or often -- pretty, but Richardson is putting up decent fantasy numbers, averaging 19.2 fantasy points per game over four outings since taking back his starting gig. AR's rushing ability is doing a lot of the heavy lifting as he's got four rushing TDs in that time and has run for at least 32 yards in each of the four contests.

This week, Richardson is at home against the Tennessee Titans. At one point this year, it looked like Tennessee was going to be a good defense. They've settled in as roughly a league-average unit, ranking 17th overall, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. They've permitted the ninth-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks (23.7).

Our fantasy football projections rank Richardson as the week's QB9, projecting him for 18.4 fantasy points.

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Matchup: vs. Rams

This feels point-chasey after Aaron Rodgers' big game last week, but he's in a nice spot this week at home versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams rank 25th in overall D and 22nd against the pass. They've allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (18.1)

While we can't expect another outburst like his 30.1 fantasy points from last week, Rodgers had quietly been trending up over the last few games prior to his Week 15 explosion, scoring 16.1, 14.0 and 17.6 fantasy points. Heck, he even ran for 45 yards last week, too.

Our model has Rodgers scoring 16.7 fantasy points versus LA and slots him in as the week's QB13.

