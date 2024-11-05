Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 10

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 10

Daniel Jones, Giants

Matchup: at Panthers

On a week where the streaming options are fairly meh, Daniel Jones stands out in a neutral-site date (Germany) with the Carolina Panthers.

For the season, Carolina ranks dead last in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, and they've allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (19.6). This is as good as matchups get.

Jones' rushing prowess is a big feather in his fantasy cap as he's run for at least 50 yards in two of his past four games. That raises both his floor and ceiling.

Our NFL player projections rank him close to the back-end QB1 range this week, projecting him for 16.2 fantasy points. He's our QB14.

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Matchup: at Cardinals

Given some of the dreary fantasy outings we've seen from Aaron Rodgers this season, it won't feel good to start him in one-QB leagues. But he checks some boxes this week.

For starters, Rodgers is now surrounded by a pretty dang good cast of playmakers in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Davante Adams. That boosts Rodgers' outlook, and we saw that play out last Thursday night as Wilson's spectacular TD grab helped Rodgers amass 20.3 fantasy points, his second-best single-game output of the season.

Rodgers has now posted at least 17.3 fantasy points in three of his past four starts.

Gang Green travels west this week to play the Arizona Cardinals. Although Arizona's defense is trending up after a good showing in Week 9, the unit still checks in 28th overall for the season. They've surrendered the 12th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (17.6).

Our model is high on Rodgers this week, ranking him as the QB9 at a projection of 17.2 points. Personally, I lean Jones over Rodgers due to the rushing ability, but both are solid options.

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Matchup: vs. Titans

After operating as a very run-heavy offense early this season, the Los Angeles Chargers have aired it out more of late, and that enhances Justin Herbert's fantasy outlook.

The Bolts have had a positive pass rate over expectation in each of their three games since the bye. In those three games, Herbert has totaled 14.8, 24.1 and 19.5 fantasy points. The 14.8-point day came without any touchdowns as Herbert slung it for 349 yards.

This week, the Chargers host the Tennessee Titans. It's a difficult matchup as the Titans rank 11th in overall D and 8th against the pass. That puts Herbert in a tier below Rodgers and Jones. But he's still a serviceable streaming play this week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.