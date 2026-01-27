Purdue vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Big Ten play on Tuesday will see the the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Purdue vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (58%)

Before you place a wager on Purdue-Indiana contest (in which Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 152.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Indiana has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Purdue covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (38.9%).

The Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread in home games (4-8-0) than they do in road games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Hoosiers have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and away (3-3-0).

Purdue's record against the spread in conference play is 3-6-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Indiana is 5-4-0 this year.

Purdue vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Boilermakers have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 84.0 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (64th in college basketball). It has a +298 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Braden Smith's 15.2 points per game lead Purdue and are 269th in the nation.

Indiana outscores opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and giving up 69.4 per outing, 72nd in college basketball) and has a +235 scoring differential.

Lamar Wilkerson is ranked 47th in the country with a team-leading 19.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.1 boards. They are collecting 34.0 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.9 per outing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 46th in college basketball action.

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They collect 31.1 rebounds per game, 260th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.0.

Tucker DeVries is 585th in the country with 5.0 rebounds per game, leading the Hoosiers.

Purdue ranks eighth in college basketball with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th in college basketball defensively with 90.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers' 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 119th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!