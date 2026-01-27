Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: KUNP and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (10-34) will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (23-24) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at Capital One Arena as 7-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on KUNP and MNMT. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7 232.5 -260 +215

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (60.9%)

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 27 times in 47 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 44 games this year, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 44 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (22 of 44 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better at home, covering 15 times in 24 home games, and 12 times in 23 road games.

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 24 home matchups (54.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 23 games (43.5%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (9-12-0). Away, it is .391 (9-14-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 21) than away (11 of 23) this season.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.6 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.2 points, 11 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17.4 points, 7.3 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards are receiving 15.5 points, 5.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Justin Champagnie averages 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is draining 51.3% of his shots from the field.

The Wizards receive 12.9 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

