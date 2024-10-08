Fantasy Basketball Draft: Top 250 NBA Players Category Rankings Cheat Sheet

The 2024-25 NBA season is almost here! As we approach Week 1, many basketball fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy basketball league.

But which players are projected to perform well this season? We've compiled our top 250 players based on category scoring, according to numberFire projections.

Category scoring accounts for stats across nine categories -- points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers.

Top 250 Fantasy NBA Players - Printable Cheat Sheet

Check out the top 250 players in our printable cheat sheet below:

Download the printable top 250 players cheat sheet here.

