FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: Parlay Profit Boost Builder for MLB Games on 4/25/24

FanDuel Sportsbook's Boost Builder is here to optimize your next MLB parlay!

Opt-in, build a 3+ leg parlay, apply this Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%!

How to Claim This Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click "Claim Now" to claim your Boost Builder Token. Build a 3+ leg MLB parlay wager in your betslip and manually toggle-on the Boost Builder Token. If you place a 3-leg parlay wager using your Boost Builder Token, you will have a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For every additional leg you add to your parlay, you will get an additional 10% added to the Profit Boost.

For example, if your parlay wager consists of 4 legs, you will have a 25% Profit Boost applied to your wager. There is a maximum Profit Boost of 105% that can be applied for a parlay consisting of 12 or more legs.

All legs must consist of 4/25 MLB games. Each leg of your parlay wager must have odds of -400 or longer (i.e. -300, +100 would qualify).

Please note: Same Game Parlay and Same Game Parlay+ wagers ARE NOT eligible for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on April 26, 2024.

