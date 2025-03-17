FanDuel Promo Offer for College Basketball: Bet Back Token to Use 3/17-3/23/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the bracket tournament about to start, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

Get a Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23th, 2025!

What is a Bet Back Token?

A Bet Back Token turns your bet into a Bonus Bet if you decide to back out during the game! Just apply the token before your bet settles if you think it's not going to win.

Once you apply this token, your bet is automatically settled and your wager is immediately refunded in Bonus Bets, up to a maximum refund.

Pro Tip: Wait until you're confident your bet is not going to win before applying your token.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Bet Back Token. Place any wager on any college basketball games happening from March 17th through March 23rd. To use your Bet Back Token, go to "My Bets". Under "Open Bets", any wager that is eligible to use the Bet Back Token on will have a "Use Bet Back Token" icon. Your token can only be applied while the game is in progress . Click "Apply reward" to settle your bet as a loss and receive your Bonus Bets.

Each Bet Back Token can only be used once. The Bet Back Token can be placed on any eligbile wager that was placed before OR after receiving the Bet Back Token.

Check your promotion as there is maximum refund associated with your offer.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 24, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.