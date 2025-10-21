FanDuel NHL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NHL Same Game Parlay 10/21-10/23/25

Hockey is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With plenty of mid-week hockey taking place over the next few days, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wager on any NHL game(s) taking place on October 21st through October 23rd, 2025!

There are plenty of NHL games to consider for this FanDuel NHL promotion, including a Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth clash on Tuesday at 10pm ET. Both sides are off to hot starts this season, with the Avalanche leading the Central Division at 5-0 and the Mammoth 3 points back at 4-2.

Check out the current Avalanche-Mammoth odds below:

Moneyline Puck Line Total Goals Colorado Avalanche @ Utah Mammoth Oct 22 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The NHL action continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils at 7pm ET. Minnesota is 3-3-1 to this point, whereas New Jersey sits at 4-1. Check out the latest Wild-Devils odds here:

That's just a taste of the NHL action happening over the next few days. The full menu of NHL odds eligible for this FanDuel NHL promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wager for any NHL Games taking place on October 21st through October 23rd, 2025.

The Final Odds of your SGP/SGP+/Parlay wager must be +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NHL Games on 10/21-10/22/25

Here are the NHL games being played on October 21st through October 22nd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook (as of 10/21/25).

Matchup Home Puck Line Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 (+210) -104 -115 5.5 Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators +1.5 (-250) -126 +105 5.5 Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals -1.5 (-102) +210 -260 5.5 Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins -1.5 (+210) -106 -113 6.5 San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders -1.5 (+112) +180 -220 6.5 Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins +1.5 (-210) -152 +126 5.5 Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues -1.5 (+184) +110 -132 5.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check back on FanDuel Sportsbook for Thursday, October 23rd odds eligible for this FanDuel NHL promotion.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 24th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.