FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Jets vs. 49ers 9/9/24

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers kicking off Monday Night Football, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No-Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager for the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game happening on September 9th, 2024!

There's no shortage of household names to consider adding to your Same Game Parlay. San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing and scored 21 total touchdowns last season, while New York's Breece Hall finished 2023 with the fourth-most all-purpose yards in the NFL. McCaffrey has -165 odds to score a touchdown, while Hall's rushing + receiving prop is set at 97.5 yards.

As of Monday morning, the spread is 49ers -3.5 and the total is 43.5.

Below are the full Jets-49ers odds. All NFL odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP on the Jets vs. 49ers game happening September 9th, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on September 10, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.