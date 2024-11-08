FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 11/10/24

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening November 10th, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups to consider using this Profit Boost on, none higher than San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With an over/under set at 50.5, offense should be plentiful in this one.

George Kittle leads the Niners with 6 touchdowns this season, followed by Jordan Mason, Brock Purdy, and Jauan Jennings with 3 each. But Christian McCaffrey will make his season debut on Sunday, and he carries the shortest odds to score a touchdown at -270.

Cade Otton and Rachaad White lead healthy Bucs with 4 touchdowns a piece, while Bucky Irving has scored 3 times himself.

Here are the top touchdown scorer odds for Niners-Buccaneers.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Mason -250 Christian McCaffrey -250 George Kittle +135 Deebo Samuel +140 Bucky Irving +150 Rachaad White +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Use the Profit Boost Token on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 11/10/24

Here are the NFL games being played on November 10th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under NY Giants at Carolina +6.5 -270 +220 40.5 New England at Chicago -6.5 +225 -275 38.5 Buffalo at Indianapolis +3.5 -210 +176 46.5 Minnesota at Jacksonville +6.5 -300 +245 43.5 Denver at Kansas City -7.5 +295 -370 41.5 Atlanta at New Orleans +3.5 -196 +164 46.5 San Francisco at Tampa Bay +6.5 -280 +230 50.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 11th, 2024.

