FanDuel NFL DFS: Week 3's Perfect Lineup

Ever finish a weekend of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup -- as in, the absolute best lineup that you could have possibly constructed -- would have looked like?

Wonder no longer.

Here is what Week 3's perfect NFL DFS lineup was on FanDuel.

Player Position Salary Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Recs Rec Yds Rec TDs FP Justin Herbert (LAC) QB $8,400 405 3 11 0 0 0 0 29.3 Raheem Mostert (MIA) RB $6,600 0 0 82 3 7 60 1 41.7 De'Von Achane (MIA) RB $5,000 0 0 203 2 4 30 2 49.3 Keenan Allen (LAC) WR $8,800 49 1 0 0 18 215 0 36.46 Adam Thielen (CAR) WR $5,700 0 0 0 0 11 145 1 26 Tank Dell (HOU) WR $5,400 0 0 0 0 5 145 1 23 Sam LaPorta (DET) TE $5,200 0 0 0 0 8 84 1 18.4 View Full Table

