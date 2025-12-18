2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 12/18/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning

These two defenses have been lights out lately, particularly at five on five, and that pushes me toward the under.

Total Goals Under Dec 19 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At five on five over the last 10 games, the Los Angeles Kings have allowed the fewest expected goals (xG) per 60 (2.2) in the NHL. The Tampa Bay Lightning aren't too far behind, surrendering the fourth-fewest xG per 60 (2.3).

Offensively, the Lightning are the scary side for this under bet. At five on five over the last 10, Tampa Bay has generated the fourth-most xG per 60 (3.0), and they've played in some high-scoring games of late, with there being 31 total goals across their past four outings.

But the Kings' defense can meet the challenge, and LA has been friendly to the under as each of the Kings' past four games have gone under 5.5 goals, with three of those coming on the road.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

Two of the league's worst five-on-five defenses meet up tonight when the Calgary Flames host the Seattle Kraken. With Seattle on the road, I prefer to pick on their defense, and I'm into Matt Coronato to tally a point at -120 odds.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Matt Coronato -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

At five on five over the past 10 games, Seattle is letting up the third-most xG per 60 (3.0). They've been hammered in their previous two road games, permitting a total of 14 goals over the two contests.

The Flames can take advantage.

Overall this season, Calgary has produced the 10th-most xG per 60 at home (2.8). They've netted an impressive 16 total goals over their last four home games.

Coronato is third on the Flames in points, amassing 19 points through 33 games. He's been much more productive at home this campaign, recording 11 points in 13 home games -- compared to eight points in 20 away games. He skates on the first line as well as the top power-play unit, and Coronato can contribute to a goal tonight against a struggling Seattle defense.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.