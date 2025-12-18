FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Betting Odds for All Remaining College Football Bowl Games in 2025-26

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Betting Odds for All Remaining College Football Bowl Games in 2025-26

We are officially into the heart of college football bowl season, and the big-money playoff games are just around the corner.

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

For those games, what do FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds say we should expect? Here are the odds for each remaining bowl game on the calendar for the 2025-26 season.

College Football Bowl Betting Odds

Xbox Bowl Betting Odds

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Missouri State
@
Arkansas State
Dec 19 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Myrtle Beach Bowl Betting Odds

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kennesaw State
@
Western Michigan
Dec 19 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Betting Odds

Memphis vs. NC State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Memphis
@
NC State
Dec 19 7:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Alabama at Oklahoma Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Alabama
@
Oklahoma
Dec 20 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Miami at Texas A&M Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Florida
@
Texas A&M
Dec 20 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Tulane at Ole Miss Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tulane
@
Ole Miss
Dec 20 8:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

College Football Playoff First Round Game

James Madison at Oregon Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

James Madison
@
Oregon
Dec 21 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Betting Odds

Washington State vs. Utah State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington State
@
Utah State
Dec 22 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bush's Boca Raton Bowl Betting Odds

Toledo vs. Louisville

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Toledo
@
Louisville
Dec 23 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Bowl Betting Odds

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Western Kentucky
@
Southern Miss
Dec 23 10:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Betting Odds

UNLV vs. Ohio

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

UNLV
@
Ohio
Dec 24 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Betting Odds

California vs. Hawai'i

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

California
@
Hawaii
Dec 25 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

GameAbove Sports Bowl Betting Odds

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Central Michigan
@
Northwestern
Dec 26 6:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rate Bowl Betting Odds

New Mexico vs. Minnesota

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New Mexico
@
Minnesota
Dec 26 9:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Betting Odds

Florida International vs. UTSA

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

FIU
@
UTSA
Dec 27 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Go Bowling Military Bowl Betting Odds

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh
@
East Carolina
Dec 27 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Betting Odds

Penn State vs. Clemson

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Penn State
@
Clemson
Dec 27 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Betting Odds

UConn vs. Army

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Connecticut
@
Army
Dec 27 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pop-Tarts Bowl Betting Odds

Georgia Tech vs. BYU

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Georgia Tech
@
BYU
Dec 27 8:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Betting Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Ohio
@
Fresno State
Dec 27 9:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Isleta New Mexico Bowl Betting Odds

North Texas vs. San Diego State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

North Texas
@
San Diego State
Dec 27 10:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Betting Odds

Virginia vs. Missouri

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Virginia
@
Missouri
Dec 28 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kinder's Texas Bowl Betting Odds

LSU vs. Houston

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

LSU
@
Houston
Dec 28 2:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

JLab Birmingham Bowl Betting Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Georgia Southern
@
Appalachian State
Dec 29 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Betting Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Coastal Carolina
@
Louisiana Tech
Dec 30 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl Betting Odds

Tennessee vs. Illinois

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee
@
Illinois
Dec 30 10:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Valero Alamo Bowl Betting Odds

USC vs. TCU

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

USC
@
TCU
Dec 31 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

ReliaQuest Bowl Betting Odds

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Iowa
@
Vanderbilt
Dec 31 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Betting Odds

Arizona State vs. Duke

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona State
@
Duke
Dec 31 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Betting Odds

Michigan vs. Texas

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Michigan
@
Texas
Dec 31 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds

Nebraska vs. Utah

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Nebraska
@
Utah
Dec 31 8:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Betting Odds

Rice vs. Texas State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Rice
@
Texas State
Jan 2 6:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Betting Odds

Navy vs. Cincinnati

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Navy
@
Cincinnati
Jan 2 9:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl Betting Odds

Arizona vs. SMU

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona
@
SMU
Jan 3 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Duke's Mayo Bowl Betting Odds

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Wake Forest
@
Mississippi State
Jan 3 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for bowl season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup