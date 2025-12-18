Betting Odds for All Remaining College Football Bowl Games in 2025-26

We are officially into the heart of college football bowl season, and the big-money playoff games are just around the corner.

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

For those games, what do FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds say we should expect? Here are the odds for each remaining bowl game on the calendar for the 2025-26 season.

College Football Bowl Betting Odds

Xbox Bowl Betting Odds

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

Myrtle Beach Bowl Betting Odds

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Betting Odds

Memphis vs. NC State

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Alabama at Oklahoma Betting Odds

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Miami at Texas A&M Betting Odds

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Tulane at Ole Miss Betting Odds

College Football Playoff First Round Game

James Madison at Oregon Betting Odds

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Betting Odds

Washington State vs. Utah State

Bush's Boca Raton Bowl Betting Odds

Toledo vs. Louisville

New Orleans Bowl Betting Odds

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Betting Odds

UNLV vs. Ohio

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Betting Odds

California vs. Hawai'i

GameAbove Sports Bowl Betting Odds

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

Rate Bowl Betting Odds

New Mexico vs. Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Betting Odds

Florida International vs. UTSA

Go Bowling Military Bowl Betting Odds

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Betting Odds

Penn State vs. Clemson

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Betting Odds

UConn vs. Army

Pop-Tarts Bowl Betting Odds

Georgia Tech vs. BYU

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Betting Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl Betting Odds

North Texas vs. San Diego State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Betting Odds

Virginia vs. Missouri

Kinder's Texas Bowl Betting Odds

LSU vs. Houston

JLab Birmingham Bowl Betting Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Betting Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl Betting Odds

Tennessee vs. Illinois

Valero Alamo Bowl Betting Odds

USC vs. TCU

ReliaQuest Bowl Betting Odds

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Betting Odds

Arizona State vs. Duke

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Betting Odds

Michigan vs. Texas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds

Nebraska vs. Utah

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Betting Odds

Rice vs. Texas State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Betting Odds

Navy vs. Cincinnati

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl Betting Odds

Arizona vs. SMU

Duke's Mayo Bowl Betting Odds

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

