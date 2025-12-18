Betting Odds for All Remaining College Football Bowl Games in 2025-26
We are officially into the heart of college football bowl season, and the big-money playoff games are just around the corner.
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
For those games, what do FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds say we should expect? Here are the odds for each remaining bowl game on the calendar for the 2025-26 season.
College Football Bowl Betting Odds
Xbox Bowl Betting Odds
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Myrtle Beach Bowl Betting Odds
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Betting Odds
Memphis vs. NC State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
College Football Playoff First Round Game
Alabama at Oklahoma Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
College Football Playoff First Round Game
Miami at Texas A&M Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
College Football Playoff First Round Game
Tulane at Ole Miss Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
College Football Playoff First Round Game
James Madison at Oregon Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Betting Odds
Washington State vs. Utah State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bush's Boca Raton Bowl Betting Odds
Toledo vs. Louisville
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
New Orleans Bowl Betting Odds
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Betting Odds
UNLV vs. Ohio
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Betting Odds
California vs. Hawai'i
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
GameAbove Sports Bowl Betting Odds
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Rate Bowl Betting Odds
New Mexico vs. Minnesota
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Betting Odds
Florida International vs. UTSA
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Go Bowling Military Bowl Betting Odds
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Betting Odds
Penn State vs. Clemson
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Wasabi Fenway Bowl Betting Odds
UConn vs. Army
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Pop-Tarts Bowl Betting Odds
Georgia Tech vs. BYU
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Betting Odds
Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Isleta New Mexico Bowl Betting Odds
North Texas vs. San Diego State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Betting Odds
Virginia vs. Missouri
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Kinder's Texas Bowl Betting Odds
LSU vs. Houston
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
JLab Birmingham Bowl Betting Odds
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Betting Odds
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl Betting Odds
Tennessee vs. Illinois
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Valero Alamo Bowl Betting Odds
USC vs. TCU
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
ReliaQuest Bowl Betting Odds
Iowa vs. Vanderbilt
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Betting Odds
Arizona State vs. Duke
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Betting Odds
Michigan vs. Texas
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds
Nebraska vs. Utah
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Betting Odds
Rice vs. Texas State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Betting Odds
Navy vs. Cincinnati
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Trust & Will Holiday Bowl Betting Odds
Arizona vs. SMU
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Duke's Mayo Bowl Betting Odds
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
