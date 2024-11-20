FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Two 30% Profit Boosts for NBA Games on 11/20/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded Wednesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens (one for a 3+ leg SGP/SGP+/Parlay and one for a 2+ leg "Top Point Scorer" Parlay) for NBA games taking place on November 20th, 2024!

Wednesday's slate tips off at 7:10pm ET when the Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Neither side has been especially impressive thus far, with Chicago sitting at 6-9 and Milwaukee at 5-9. The Bulls came away with a 11-point win when these sides faced off in October, though tonight's line is Bucks -8.5. The total is set at 239 points.

Full Bulls-Bucks odds can be found below.

Later, at 10:10pm ET, the Atlanta Hawks visit the Golden State Warriors in a game showing a 238.5 over/under as of Wednesday morning. Stephen Curry has the shortest odds to be the top point scorer at +105, and he's averaging a game-high 23 points per game. Trae Young (+200) and Jalen Johnson (+700) aren't far behind, and both are averaging north of 19 points per game on the year.

Hawks-Warriors top point scorer odds can be found below.

Top Points Scorer Top Points Scorer Stephen Curry +105 Trae Young +200 Jalen Johnson +700 Andrew Wiggins +800 Dyson Daniels +1800 View more odds in Sportsbook

All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your and TWO (2) 30% Profit Boost Tokens. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wager on NBA games taking place on 11/20/24. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used for any 2+ leg "Top Point Scorer" Parlay wager on NBA games taking place on 11/20/24.

The "Top Point Scorer" markets can be found HERE.

The final odds of each wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 11/20/24

Here are the NBA games being played on November 20th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Bulls at Bucks -8.5 +295 -370 239 Pelicans at Cavaliers -14.5 +750 -1200 217.5 Trail Blazers at Thunder -12.0 +530 -750 223 Pacers at Rockets -6.5 +210 -255 231.5 76ers at Grizzlies +3 -152 +128 222.5 Knicks at Suns +4.5 -194 +162 224.5 Hawks at Warriors -8.0 +280 -350 238.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 21st, 2024.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.