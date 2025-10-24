FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for NBA Games Today 10/24/25

The NBA is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With the final two teams making their 2025-26 debut on Friday, October 24th, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for all customers -- only available at FanDuel!

All customers can choose between a Bet Back Token, a No-Sweat Token, or a 50% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on ANY NBA games happening on October 24th, 2025!

There are plenty of NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo, beginning with an Eastern Conference clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Both sides picked up double-digit victories in the season-opener, though they're coming off vastly different 2024-25 seasons. The Bucks went 48-34 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, whereas Toronto went 30-52 to miss the playoffs. Milwaukee swept last year's season series, winning all three games by double-digits.

Check out tonight's Bucks-Raptors odds below.

That's just a taste of the NBA action eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion! All NBA odds eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Choose Reward" on the Choose Your Own Reward carousel card on the home page. After clicking “Choose Reward” on the carousal, you will see three (3) different options. All you need to do is select an option, click "Claim Reward", and your reward will be loaded up into your FanDuel Sportsbook Account, ready for use! You may only select ONE (1) reward. Your options will consist of one (1) Bet Back Token, one (1) No-Sweat Token, and one (1) 50% Profit Boost Token. Regardless of which option you select, your reward is eligible for use on ANY wager for any NBA Games on October 24th, 2025!

Regardless of which reward you select: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer.

If you choose a No-Sweat Token and apply the No-Sweat Token to a wager, you will receive a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token.

If you choose a Profit Boost Token, there is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token.

If you choose a Bet Back Token, you can use it to get a refund in Bonus Bets for one of your wagers that looks like it is not winning. You can use the Bet Back Token on any Eligible Wager that is active and has not yet settled. If you do this, the wager will immediately settle as a loss, but you will get a refund in Bonus Bets equal to your stake. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the Bet Back Token.

NOTE : Your Bet Back Token can only be applied while the game is IN PROGRESS. For example, if you want to use your Bet Back Token on a wager on an NBA Game, you will not be able to use your Bet Back Token until the game begins (but remember, you must use your Token before your bet settles). If you want to use your Bet Back Token on a parlay, at least one game from your parlay must be in progress.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 10/24/25

Here are the NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion on October 24th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Bucks at Raptors -1.5 +102 -120 234.5 Hawks at Magic -4.5 +172 -205 235.5 Celtics at Knicks -3.5 +142 -168 229.5 Cavaliers at Nets +11.5 -620 +460 230.5 Spurs at Pelicans +4 -180 +150 233.5 Pistons at Rockets -6.5 +215 -260 226.5 Heat at Grizzlies -3.0 +128 -152 233.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion expires at 2:00 AM ET on Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

