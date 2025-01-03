FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Select NBA Bets on 1/3/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook teamed up with The Ringer for a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any "30 on 30 Specials" wager for any NBA games taking place January 3rd, 2025!

Friday's slate features nine games, headlined by a New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder clash at 8:10pm ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with 18 30-point games this season. Karl-Anthony Towns ranks seventh with 12 30-point games, while Jalen Brunson is 10th with 10 30-point games.

Below are the full Knicks-Thunder 30 on 30 specials odds. All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -145 Jalen Brunson +340 Karl-Anthony Towns +460 Jalen Williams +500 Mikal Bridges +1500 OG Anunoby +2900 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any bets under the "30 on 30 Specials" tab on the FanDuel's NBA homepage.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of markets listed under the "30 on 30 PBT Specials" tab.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 1/3/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Hornets at Pistons -7.5 +245 -300 219.5 Magic at Raptors +1.5 -122 +104 216.5 Knicks at Thunder -4.5 +154 -184 221.5 Celtics at Rockets +2.5 -138 +118 221.5 Wizards at Pelicans -7.0 +235 -290 232.5 Cavaliers at Mavericks +7.0 -280 +230 230.5 Spurs at Nuggets -6.5 +205 -250 237.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 4th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.