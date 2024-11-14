FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA SGP Bets on 11/14/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of Thursday night's action, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers!

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager on any NBA game(s) taking place on November 14th, 2024!

Thursday features just one NBA game to use this Profit Boost: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz at 9:10pm ET. Neither side has played their best basketball yet, with Dallas sitting at 5-6 and Utah owning a 2-8 record. This will be the second head-to-head matchup between the Mavericks and Jazz. Dallas won the first meeting, 110-102, at the end of October.

The Mavericks are 9-point favorites as of Thursday morning. The total is set at 231.5.

Full Mavericks-Jazz odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg SGP wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on November 14th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 15th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.