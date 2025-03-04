FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 3/4/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,200) -- The Los Angeles Clippers are going to be a bit shorthanded on Tuesday, and the Phoenix Suns are coughing up the most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (57.0) across their last 15 contests. Even though James Harden has scored fewer than 43 FDPs in four straight outings, he's tallied 65-plus FDPs twice in his last seven appearances, and the Suns are 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%).

Damian Lillard ($8,900) -- Facing the Atlanta Hawks could be exactly what Damian Lillard needs to have an explosive performance as he posted 47.2 FDPs in his most recent contest. Aside from the Hawks giving up the 5th-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.0) over their last 15 games, they are 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%) and 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.5%).

Kris Dunn ($5,200) -- Amid the injuries the Clippers are dealing with right now, Kris Dunn should see more usage on Tuesday, and he's already producing 26-plus FDPs in six of his last eight games. Not only are the Suns permitting the 3rd-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.1) across their last 15 contests, but they are 18th in steal rate allowed (8.5%).

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($9,000) -- Stephen Curry is questionable to suit up on Tuesday after playing on Monday -- and tweaking his ankle -- but he's a fantastic option in DFS if he's active, with the Golden State Warriors taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry has been scorching recently, delivering 54-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings.

Dyson Daniels ($7,800) -- Besides the Milwaukee Bucks allowing the second-most FDPs per game to SGs (47.5) over their last 15 contests, they are ceding the second-most steals per game to the position (2.3) during that span. Dyson Daniels has accrued multiple steals in eight straight starts, and he's achieved 37-plus FDPs in 9 of his last 12 outings.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($8,100) -- Kawhi Leonard played a season-high 39 minutes in the Clippers' most recent game, so he doesn't appear to have much of a minutes restriction moving forward. Ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Suns, Leonard has notched 40-plus FDPs in four of his last five appearances, and Phoenix is 27th in adjusted defensive rating (116.4).

De'Andre Hunter ($5,600) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Evan Mobley for Tuesday's bout versus the Chicago Bulls, which could pave the way for De'Andre Hunter to start and/or get more minutes. Hunter is coming off his most productive performance as a member of the Cavs, logging 42.4 FDPs, while the Bulls are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.2) and 20th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.4%).

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,400) -- While Gary Trent Jr. has been coming off the bench for the Bucks, he's played 24-plus minutes in back-to-back games, resulting in him contributing 26-plus FDPs in both contests. In addition to Atlanta being woeful at preventing three-point shots from going down, they are 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Others to Consider

LeBron James ($10,000) -- Luka Doncic seemed to have picked up a new injury in the Los Angeles Lakers' most recent game, making him questionable to play on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Regardless of Doncic's status, LeBron James will face a Pelicans squad that is 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.1%), 23rd in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%), and 25th in assist rate allowed (66.0%).

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,600) -- With Norman Powell sidelined for the Clippers on Tuesday, we could see Bogdan Bogdanovic join the starting lineup to provide shooting as he's tallied double-digit points in five of his last six outings. At the moment, our projections have Bogdanovic listed as the best point-per-dollar play (6.4x value) on the entire slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has been limited to around 32 minutes in recent contests, but the All-Star forward has recorded 62-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. Taking on an Atlanta team that is 2nd in pace and 19th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.5%) could lead to a notable performance for Giannis despite his current minutes restriction.

Jarrett Allen ($7,000) -- Given the absence of Mobley on Tuesday, Jarrett Allen should have more scoring and rebounding opportunities for the Cavaliers against a Bulls squad that is giving up the fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.2) across their last 15 contests. Chicago is also 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.6%) and 25th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Jaxson Hayes ($4,200) -- Jaxson Hayes is an extremely volatile player in DFS with the Lakers deploying different lineups due to their lack of reliable options at center, but he should benefit from playing against the Pelicans on Tuesday. New Orleans is sitting at 25th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.1%) and 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6). Our projections have Hayes forecasted as the 6th-best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Naz Reid ($8,000) -- Rudy Gobert continues to miss time for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Julius Randle is questionable to play on Tuesday, which could pave the way for Naz Reid to remain a primary option for Minnesota. As long as Reid can avoid getting into foul trouble early, the Philadelphia 76ers are 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.7%), 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%), and 23rd in block rate allowed (10.4%).

Myles Turner ($6,800) -- Since the All-Star break, Myles Turner has displayed a bit more consistency, registering 32-plus FDPs in six consecutive outings. Across their last seven games, the Houston Rockets are coughing up the 9th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.1), and they rank 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

