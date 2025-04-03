FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 4/3/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Steph Curry ($8,900) -- The DFS game of the night is also the real-world game of the night as the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers showdown holds a slate-best 229.0-point total and a 1.0-point spread. That alone should put a lot of people on Stephen Curry -- not to mention he just went bonkers in his last game. While I don't love swallowing chalk, this is undoubtedly a superb spot for Curry to produce another big game.

Ryan Rollins ($5,500) -- Ryan Rollins has played 30, 27 and 34 minutes over his last three games. That's enough to get me interested. On top of that, he's fresh off an outburst of 40.5 FanDuel points, and the Milwaukee Bucks have the slate's top implied total (118.5) in a date with the tanking Philadelphia 76ers.

Others to Consider

Luka Doncic ($11,600) -- Even though I prefer other options in the Lakers-Warriors game, Luka Doncic has to be on our radar. He's put up at least 50.9 FanDuel points in four of his previous five outings.

Tyler Herro ($8,500) -- The Miami Heat played in Boston last night and are at home today against the Memphis Grizzlies. That's a brutal back-to-back. But Tyler Herro is worth a look as he's recorded at least 47.5 FanDuel points in three of his last four games.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,700) -- It's amazing that I can still type this in 2025: a LeBron James-Steph Curry stack makes a lot of sense. LeBron has played at least 37 minutes in five straight, and a high-scoring, back-and-forth game raises his ceiling.

Shaedon Sharpe ($7,300) -- Shaedon Sharpe is one of my favorite plays tonight. He faces the Toronto Raptors in a game with a high total (224.5) and close spread (4.5). Sharpe has been cooking of late, scoring 41.9 and 53.5 FanDuel points over his past two contests. He's logged at least 38 minutes in five of the last six games. There's a lot to like.

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is in play every slate, but there's blowout risk with the Bucks a 12.5-point road favorite over Philly. With that said, if Giannis gets his full minutes, he could break the slate. He's a key decision point tonight.

Franz Wagner ($8,600) -- The Orlando Magic boast an enticing 115.5-point implied total but are 14.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards. If the game stays competitive, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero ($9,900) have the upside to be slate-winning plays.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Rudy Gobert ($7,000) -- The midrange is loaded at the big spots. We forecast Rudy Gobert to total 36.4 FanDuel points (5.2 per $1,000) against the Brooklyn Nets. Rudy is on a good run, posting at least 37.7 FanDuel points in five consecutive games.

Brook Lopez ($6,100) -- Brook Lopez is impossible to trust. Here's his last five FanDuel outputs: 37.2, 12.7, 26.0, 49.9 and 44.5. Yes, the floor is scary. But upside is what we're after, and he's got it thanks to his ability to accumulate stocks (steals plus blocks). He's a fun way to get exposure to the Bucks in a dream matchup against the 76ers, and if the game blows out, his salary won't hold you back as much as Giannis' will.

Others to Consider

Donovan Clingan ($5,800) -- Our model loves Donovan Clingan, projecting him for 33.8 FanDuel points (5.83 per $1,000). Toronto has allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to centers (59.9) over the last 15 games. The only worry is minutes as Clingan has played fewer than 20 minutes in two of his last five games.

Zach Edey ($5,400) -- Zach Edey is another big who our projections favor today as we see him racking up 30.3 FanDuel points (5.61 per $1,000). Similar to Clingan, minutes are a concern, but when Edey gets minutes, he puts up numbers. He's finished with 41.2 and 40.7 FanDuel points the last two times he's seen at least 25 minutes.

