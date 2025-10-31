FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 10/31/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($9,300)

There will still be no Jalen Green (hamstring) or Dillon Brooks (groin) for the Phoenix Suns tonight. Devin Booker posted 34 points and 10 dimes against the same Utah Jazz squad he'll see tonight last week in Salt Lake, and Booker's 33.8% usage rate with those two off the floor predictably smashes the next-best Sun. Usually, Phoenix will struggle to keep pace down those parts, but they're a three-point favorite against the lowly Jazz.

Dyson Daniels ($6,300)

Trae Young (knee) will miss some time, which could open the door to help Dyson Daniels end his cold spell on the offensive end to begin the season. Daniels' 35.0% true shooting (TS%) is the worst in the Atlanta Hawks' regular rotation, but the Aussie had a 54.5 TS% a year ago. Atlanta's uptempo matchup with the Indiana Pacers has a sizable 232.5-point total -- and plenty of salary-based value as both teams deal with injury.

Lonzo Ball ($4,200)

It's Halloween, and the Cleveland Cavaliers could be spooky thin in the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) questionable to join Darius Garland (toe) on the sideline. Lonzo Ball is averaging 18.5 FanDuel points (FDP) per game in 23.4 minutes per contest, but he should get all he can handle if Mitchell sits. The visiting Toronto Raptors are allowing the eighth-most FDP per game to opposing PGs so far (54.5).

Others to Consider

Payton Pritchard ($6,500)

I'm mooching off my colleague Austan Kas' homework in his Celtics-76ers best prop bets. Payton Pritchard is shooting just 18.9% from three-point land so far and still is averaging 32.2 FDP per game to this point. The Philadelphia 76ers are 18th in opponent three-point tries allowed (38.3), and Pritchard might go under the radar with injury news elsewhere despite the Boston Celtics being surprise 1.0-point favorites.

RayJ Dennis ($4,800)

Indiana is doing their best to stump me on guys actually in the league due to a bevy of injuries, allowing RayJ Dennis to log at least 27 minutes in three straight. Dennis' role should stay meaty at this low salary with Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) still sidelined. In fact, Dennis' backup, Taelon Peter, is also questionable with a groin injury. They're a MASH unit.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($8,100)

Knowing I'll be on Cleveland if Mitchell sits, it helps to have a high-upside star on the other side of this game's 239.5-point total. Scottie Barnes has already topped 49 FDP in three of his five games, shooting an improved 55.0% from downtown. If he's a legitimate threat from deep, Barnes will be on 50-FDP watch nightly after averaging 8.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per 36 minutes last year.

Grayson Allen ($5,900)

There's plenty of room in Phoenix's scoring hierarchy for Booker and Grayson Allen to smash in unison. Allen's 23.1% usage rate with Green and Brooks off the floor is second on the team. I love buying in when, as chalk, he burned a majority of the field with 4-for-10 shooting against a superior Memphis Grizzlies defense. The role is still there.

Josh Minott ($4,700)

If the Celtics were going to make the playoffs in 2025-26, they'd have to get unexpected contributions. Josh Minott is giving one. Minott has moved into the starting lineup and eclipsed 27 minutes in three straight games. He's averaging 40.5 FDP per 36 minutes with the court time. Minott's $700 salary increase just simply wasn't enough.

Others to Consider

Toumani Camara ($5,800)

Last season, Toumani Camara shined around this salary in DFS on the basis of 2.12 stocks (steals plus blocks) per 36 minutes. This year, he's managed just 1.55 of those and is shooting the trey ball at a much higher rate (5.2 attempts per game) but lower percentage (30.3%). If he can tie some stock luck to a few made jumpers, that might be what propels the Portland Trail Blazers to upset the Denver Nuggets as surprisingly short underdogs (4.5 points) tonight.

Aaron Nesmith ($5,700)

After this spring's postseason scoring binges, it's surprising Aaron Nesmith has struggled in an expanded role with all the Pacers injuries. He's got a 19.0% usage rate with Nembhard and Mathurin off the floor this year but is currently fighting through an 8-for-33 slump from the field. A high-paced showdown with Atlanta could rectify those scoring issues in a hurry.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($8,700)

Even if Mitchell plays, Evan Mobley is a viable dart in what is shaping up to be the DFS game du jour. Toronto is a bottom-three club in points (29.6) and assists (6.0) per game allowed to power forwards, and both of those responsibilities would rise for Mobley should "Spida" sit out the holiday. Topping 44 FDP in four of his five games, go figure why his salary is so low given Mitchell's question mark has been around since Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis ($6,800)

No one on the Hawks has seen a higher percentage-point increase in usage rate (7.2%) with Trae Young off the floor than Kristaps Porzingis. KP rejoined the starting lineup last time out to alleviate one concern about his role, but he's also yet to top 25 minutes this season. I see him as a high-risk but high-reward tournament play when someone will have to pick up the scoring load for Atlanta.

Jarace Walker ($5,100)

One bright spot of the Pacers' injuries is that Jarace Walker has shined in an expanded role. The former top-10 pick has posted 34.3 FDP per 36 minutes and seems to be the 'Cers permanent frontcourt answer to missing Myles Turner from previous years. Atlanta is third-worst in defensive rebounding rate (63.6%) in the early going, which should allow him to flirt with another double-double.

Others to Consider

Nikola Jokic ($12,100)

In some ways, a tough positional matchup for Nikola Jokic helps his case in DFS. Jokic might actually play a whole affair when, averaging 67.1 FDP per 36 minutes, it seems the former MVP has found yet another gear to post stats that didn't seem possible. He's averaged 60.0 FDP per game in his last 10 matchups with Portland despite several blowouts, and this version doesn't have Deandre Ayton.

John Collins ($5,000)

If the Los Angeles Clippers are smart, they'll play John Collins more moving forward. Collins has logged at least 26 minutes in each of L.A.'s two competitive games, posting at least 26 FDP in each. His role could very well increase with the rotation's best net rating (+8.3) by a mile. The New Orleans Pelicans' 120.0 defensive rating is horrible, yet it's still unwise to trust this Clippers team to cover an 11.0-point spread and deny Collins a full allotment of minutes on Friday.

