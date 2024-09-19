FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/19/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

We've got a six-game main slate tonight, and it starts at 6:50 p.m. ET.

There's one clear-cut top arm: Yusei Kikuchi ($10,800).

Kikuchi has topped 30 FanDuel points in seven of his last eight starts, and he's been awesome since getting traded to the Houston Astros, pitching to a 3.00 SIERA over 48 innings. The matchup is great tonight, too, as he faces the Los Angeles Angels, a team that is next to last in wOBA over the past 30 days (.278). Our MLB DFS projections, which are powered by numberFire, have Kikuchi scoring 39.7 FanDuel points -- tops on the slate by 11.6 FanDuel points.

After Kikuchi, I'm torn between Brandon Pfaadt ($8,500), Erick Fedde ($8,300) and Brayan Bello ($8,300). I think you can craft a case for all three.

Pfaadt has a 3.82 SIERA that looks a lot better than his 4.81 ERA, and he's facing a Milwaukee Brewers team that just clinched the NL Central last night and might field a weakened lineup today. Bello has a sweet matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, and his 11.5% swinging-strike rate gives him upside. Fedde has been decent this year (4.28 SIERA) but is in play mostly due to a date with the Pittsburgh Pirates (3.54 implied total).

Ultimately, I think I settle on Bello, but in my non-Kikuchi lineups, I'll have exposure to all three.

Stacks to Target

