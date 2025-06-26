FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 6/26/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tanner Bibee, Guardians ($8,900)

I want to stack the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors, which means I can't go for the high-salary arms. That makes Tanner Bibee my SP1. He's taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, a team that is just 17th in wOBA versus righties (.315), although Toronto has the lowest strikeout rate in the split (17.6%). I think Bibee still offers good K upside. After a funky start to the year, he's started to look like the emerging ace he was the previous two seasons, racking up a 3.21 FIP and 25.6% K rate over his last six starts.

Hayden Birdsong, Giants ($8,200)

In a friendly matchup with the Miami Marlins and at a value salary, Hayden Birdsong checks a lot of boxes today. You can make a case for him over Bibee. Birdsong has pitched to a 3.76 SIERA and 23.9% K rate this season. He just battled Miami -- who has a slate-low 3.12 implied total -- back on June 1st and totaled 34 FanDuel points, a season-high output for him. While you sacrifice some ceiling if you roster Birdsong, he makes it a lot easier to stack the Dodgers.

Hunter Brown, Astros ($10,200)

Wanting to stack the Dodgers at Coors won't be a novel concept, and it might lead to Hunter Brown -- the slate's best pitcher -- going under-rostered due to his high salary. Brown has the most upside on the slate as he holds a 2.96 SIERA and 31.6% strikeout rate. He's facing a Philadelphia Phillies offense that's in a rut at the moment, ranking 22nd in wOBA over the last seven days (.297).

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Mookie Betts ($3,800), Shohei Ohtani ($5,200), Will Smith ($3,800) and Teoscar Hernandez ($4,000)

LA boasts a slate-leading 7.80 implied total for a Coors clash with Austin Gomber. So, yeah, they'll be popular. The only issue is salary. Using Birdsong along with the four Dodgers sluggers I listed above leaves you just $2,500 for the remaining four spots in your lineup, so maybe it's better to include either Tommy Edman ($3,400) or Enrique Hernandez ($3,000) for salary relief. Since the start of 2023, Gomber has struggled to a 4.93 SIERA and 15.4% strikeout rate. He's in a lot of trouble today.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Tyler Freeman ($3,200), Hunter Goodman ($3,600), Brenton Doyle ($2,900) and Michael Toglia ($3,200)

Don't sleep on the Colorado Rockies, who carry a 4.20 implied total versus Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is running on fumes, recording a 4.59 SIERA and 17.6% strikeout rate across his first 32 2/3 innings of 2025. Tyler Freeman and Hunter Goodman are two of my favorite bats. Both are eligible at multiple positions, and Goodman is having a special June, amassing a gaudy .466 wOBA and 50.0% hard-hit rate this month.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,100), Josh Lowe ($2,900), Jonathan Aranda ($3,000) and Chandler Simpson ($2,100)

Not only are the Tampa Bay Rays showing a lofty implied total (5.24), they have modest salaries across the board, making them a handy stack. They'll see right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who is allowing 1.53 homers per nine innings. Oh, and the wind is blowing out at 11 MPH. Yes, please. Brandon Lowe is one of my favorite point-per-dollar bats on the slate. He's got a .371 wOBA with the platoon advantage. There's a chance Chandler Simpson hits ninth, but he is still an enticing value target due to his stolen-base upside. He's got 19 steals on the year despite playing in only 37 MLB games.

