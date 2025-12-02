FanDuel Missouri Promo Offer: Get a No Sweat Bet Every Day This Week

To celebrate the launch of FanDuel Sportsbook, Missouri customers can get a no-sweat bet every day this week!

FanDuel officially went live in Missouri on December 1st, and new customers can get $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet, whether that bet wins or loses. See full terms on that offer on the promotions page.

But the fun doesn't stop there. From December 1st, 2025, through December 8th, 2025, all eligible Missouri customers can get a no-sweat bet each day.

See full terms for that offer on the promotions page.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

1. Click "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your No Sweat Token.

2. After clicking "Claim Now" on the Promotion, you will be awarded one No Sweat Token. Your No Sweat Token may be used on ANY wager for ANY Sports/Events taking place today!

3. Your wager must have final odds of -200 or Longer to qualify. I.E, -100 and +100 would qualify, but -300 or -500 would not.

4. Build your bet, toggle on your No-Sweat Token, and place your bet!

5. If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of Twenty Dollars ($20).

6. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

7. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt.

8. Log back in tomorrow to take advantage of the same promotion again - each day, you get a No-Sweat Token to use on any sport / event!

9. No Sweat Token expires at 12:00 AM ET tonight!

Ineligible Bets:

Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or bonus bets

Odds Boosts

Cashed out bets

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Missouri during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

This promotion will last until 12:00 AM ET on December 8th, 2025.

21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.