FanDuel Missouri Promo Offer: 100% Profit Boost for Missouri at Notre Dame on 12/2/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Missouri Promo Offer: 100% Profit Boost for Missouri at Notre Dame on 12/2/25

To celebrate the launch of FanDuel Sportsbook, Missouri customers can get a 100% profit boost for tonight's men's college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish!

FanDuel officially went live in Missouri on December 1st, and new customers can get $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet, whether that bet wins or loses. See full terms on that offer on the promotions page.

Once you've setup your account, you can dig into tonight's matchup between Mizzou and Notre Dame in South Bend. Missouri enters that contest as slight underdogs in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Missouri
@
Notre Dame
Dec 3 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

If you find a bet you like in that game, FanDuel is offering a 100% profit boost to all eligible Missouri customers.

See full terms for that offer on the promotions page.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

1. Click "Claim Now" on the home page

2. After clicking “Claim Now” on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) 100% Profit Boost Token.

3. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on ANY wager for the Missouri @ Notre Dame College Basketball Game taking place on December 2nd, 2025.

4. Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

5. There is a maximum wager of Twenty-Five Dollars ($25) associated with your Profit Boost Token.

6. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake

7. Profit Boost Token expires at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025.

Ineligible Bets:

  • Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or bonus bets
  • Odds Boosts
  • Cashed out bets

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Missouri during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

This promotion will last until 11:59 PM ET on December 2nd, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

