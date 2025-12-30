FanDuel Launches 2025 FanDuel Replay and Chance to Win Bonus Bets

All through 2025, FanDuel Sportsbook let you play your game.

Now, it's time to see how you put that into action.

FanDuel recently released its 2025 FanDuel Replay so that you can relive all the epic moments you had this year! You can see your biggest win, best betting day, and more.

To make it even better, customers can win up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for sharing their FanDuel Replay on X using #FanDuelReplay!

How FanDuel Replay Works:

You must use your X (formerly known as Twitter) social media account to repost/retweet FanDuel Sportsbook’s official 2025 FanDuel Replay giveaway post, which can be found below. Follow @FDSportsbook on X. Reply with #FanDuelReplay and a screenshot of your 2025 FanDuel Replay during the promotion period. Participants must have their X account set to public to qualify.

Let's give away some bonus bets! 🎉



50 lucky customers will win $100, and ONE will receive $1,000 in bonus bets 💰



To enter:

1️⃣ REPOST and FOLLOW @FDSportsbook

2️⃣ REPLY with #FanDuelReplay & a screenshot of your Replay!



Contest ends on 1/6

Rules: https://t.co/d63vgL7nE0 pic.twitter.com/flzsCchkDx — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 30, 2025

What Do FanDuel Replay Sweepstakes Winners Get?

Fifty (50) winners will be randomly selected to each receive One Hundred Dollars ($100) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets, and ONE (1) winner will be randomly selected to receive One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets!

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip. They will either be all-purpose or for a specific sport, game, or bet type. It will be specified in your bet slip or on your account page.

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account.

More information on Bonus Bets can be found here.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

All entries must be received at or before 11:59 p.m. ET on January 6, 2026.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).