FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 Peyton vs. Eli: Play for Free, Here's It Works

Kick of Destiny is back again and this year we’re asking America: Which Manning will win the Kick of Destiny 3?

Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! Then, tune in live when Peyton & Eli go head-to-head to see who will win the competition on FOX on Sunday, February 9th.

What is Kick of Destiny 3?

Here are the rules for the upcoming Kick of Destiny 3 between Eli and Peyton Manning:

Peyton & Eli Manning will face off in a field goal kicking competition.

Each kicker will attempt a 25-yard kick.

If the first kicker makes, the second kicker is given a chance to tie.

If the first kicker misses, the second kicker is given a chance to win.

If both kickers miss, they will kick again until there is a winner.

If no winner is decided after 3 rounds, the kicker who kicked it closest to the center target on the net in the last round wins the tiebreaker.

KICK OF DESTINY 3: PEYTON VS. ELI



May the best Manning win 🏆#KickOfDestiny pic.twitter.com/JsfhQwdkGM — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 10, 2025

How It Works on FanDuel Sportsbook

Want to join in on the fun? Here's how you can bet on the Kick of Destiny 3:

Download or Log In to FanDuel Sportsbook: Click the Kick of Destiny icon on the homepage with your new or existing account. Make Your Free Pick: Pick whether you think Peyton or Eli will win the Kick of Destiny 3. Win a Share of $10 Million Bonus Bets If You Made the Correct Pick: Watch live on Super Bowl Sunday to see the Mannings kick. Then, check back on Monday to see how much you got!

Who Can Participate in the Kick of Destiny 3?

The Promotion is open to individuals who enter with a FanDuel Account who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. and Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will the Kick of Destiny 3 Run?

The promotion will conclude at 3:00pm ET on February 9th, 2025. That is when all picks will be locked.

Gambling Problem? Call or visit RG-help.com. Call or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call or text .

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). No purchase necessary. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook.