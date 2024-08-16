FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for MLB Same Game Parlay on 8/16/24

We're approaching the home stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel. With all 30 teams playing tonight, FanDuel is offering an MLB Profit Boost to ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening August 16th!

There are several marquee matchups on the docket tonight, none bigger than an interleague bout between the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. Both sides currently lead their division, and this will be their first head-to-head matchup of the season.

Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.38 ERA) toes the rubber for the visiting Guardians, with Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.02 ERA) scheduled to start for the home Brewers. Both sides sport -108 moneyline odds, while the over/under is set at 8.0 runs.

First pitch is slated for 8:11 pm ET. Here are the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay or Same Game Parlay Plus wager for any MLB game taking place on August 16th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 8/16/24

Here are the MLB games being played on August 16th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-170) -102 -116 10 Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-142) +225 -275 9 New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers +1.5 (+104) -190 +160 8 Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (+146) +110 -130 9.5 Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 (+180) +110 -130 6.5 Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-194) -108 -108 7.5 Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+108) +164 -196 8.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on August 17, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.