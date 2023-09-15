Eastern Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles facing the UMass Minutemen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-295) | UMass: (+235)

Eastern Michigan: (-295) | UMass: (+235) Spread: Eastern Michigan: -6.5 (-122) | UMass: +6.5 (100)

Eastern Michigan: -6.5 (-122) | UMass: +6.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread this season.

UMass has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, UMass has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

All three UMass games have hit the over this year.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (75.4%)

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is favored by 6.5 points over UMass. Eastern Michigan is -122 to cover the spread, with UMass being +100.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Eastern Michigan versus UMass game on September 16 has been set at 50.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Eastern Michigan vs. UMass reveal Eastern Michigan as the favorite (-295) and UMass as the underdog (+235).

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Points Insights

The Eagles had an average implied point total of 32.6 last season, which is 3.6 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (29).

Last season, Eastern Michigan scored more than 29 points in a game eight times.

The average implied point total last season for the Minutemen (32.5) is 10.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (22).

UMass put up more than 22 points in two games a season ago.

Bet $5 on Eagles vs. Minutemen and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Eastern Michigan vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.