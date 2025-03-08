East Tennessee State vs Wofford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 3 seed East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-12, 12-6 SoCon) and the No. 6 seed Wofford Terriers (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) will look to move on in the SoCon tournament on Saturday as they meet at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: East Tennessee State win (58.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's East Tennessee State-Wofford spread (East Tennessee State -1.5) or over/under (137.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

East Tennessee State has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Wofford has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

East Tennessee State and Wofford cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Buccaneers as favorites by 1.5 or more and Terriers as underdogs by 1.5 or more).

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 14 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Terriers have a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, East Tennessee State is 10-8-0 this season.

Wofford has eight wins against the spread in 18 SoCon games this year.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford: Moneyline Betting Stats

East Tennessee State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

This season, the Buccaneers have come away with a win 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

Wofford is 4-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Terriers have gone 4-7 (36.4%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies East Tennessee State has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Head-to-Head Comparison

East Tennessee State averages 72.3 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (36th in college basketball). It has a +185 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Quimari Peterson ranks 29th in college basketball with a team-high 19.5 points per game.

Wofford puts up 74.6 points per game (155th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (110th in college basketball). It has a +148 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Corey Tripp paces Wofford, scoring 14.3 points per game (335th in college basketball).

The Buccaneers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are recording 34.1 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per outing.

Karon Boyd paces the Buccaneers with 7.3 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball play).

The Terriers win the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are grabbing 35.1 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.9.

Kyler Filewich paces the team with 9.5 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball).

East Tennessee State's 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 190th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 44th in college basketball.

The Terriers rank 89th in college basketball averaging 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!