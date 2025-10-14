East Carolina vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football slate on Thursday includes the East Carolina Pirates facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

East Carolina vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-769) | Tulsa: (+540)

East Carolina: (-769) | Tulsa: (+540) Spread: East Carolina: -16.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +16.5 (-110)

East Carolina: -16.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +16.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

East Carolina vs Tulsa Betting Trends

East Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of East Carolina's six games this season has hit the over.

Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.

Tulsa has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this year.

Tulsa has had one game (of six) go over the total this season.

East Carolina vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (91.5%)

East Carolina vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is an underdog by 16.5 points versus East Carolina. Tulsa is -110 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -110.

East Carolina vs Tulsa Over/Under

The over/under for East Carolina-Tulsa on Oct. 16 is 55.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

East Carolina vs Tulsa Moneyline

East Carolina is the favorite, -769 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +540 underdog.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 28.5 72 15.5 15 55.2 6 Tulsa 18.7 119 26.3 80 54.3 6

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

