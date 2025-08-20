2025 East Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The East Carolina Pirates' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season features an intriguing matchup against BYU on Sept. 20. Below, you can check out the rest of the Pirates' college football schedule.

East Carolina 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ North Carolina State Aug. 28 - Wolfpack (-11.5) 59.5 2 Campbell Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Coastal Carolina Sept. 13 - - - 4 BYU Sept. 20 - - - 5 Army Sept. 25 - - - 7 @ Tulane Oct. 9 - - - 8 Tulsa Oct. 16 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

East Carolina 2025 Schedule Insights

East Carolina is facing the 90th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

According to its AAC opponents' combined win total last season, East Carolina will be facing the 103rd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Pirates' schedule in 2025 features seven returning teams who played in a bowl game.

East Carolina has seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and four squads with three or fewer wins last year.

East Carolina Betting Insights (2024)

East Carolina compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Pirates and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

East Carolina won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Find even more analysis about East Carolina on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the East Carolina Pirates on FanDuel today!