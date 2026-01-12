Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: YES and KFAA

The Brooklyn Nets (11-25) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-25) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 12, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on YES and KFAA. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 221.5 -172 +144

Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (75%)

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Mavericks have registered a 15-23-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 17-16-3 this season.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 18 times out of 36 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 15 of 36 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Dallas has fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 20 home games, and five times in 19 road games.

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (45%) than games on the road (47.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 8-11-1 record) than away (.562, 9-5-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 40% of the time at home (eight of 20), and 43.8% of the time away (seven of 16).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 13.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 31.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Max Christie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Williams is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 boards and 4.1 assists for the Nets.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Nets receive 7.5 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Egor Demin averages 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Terance Mann provides the Nets 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

