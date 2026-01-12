Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (24-14) visit the Indiana Pacers (8-31) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 6 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 12, 2026. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6 223.5 -230 +190

Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (67.8%)

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-16-1).

The Pacers have 20 wins against the spread in 39 games this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 39 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 15 of 39 set point totals (38.5%).

At home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-6-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 19 home games (47.4%), compared to eight of 19 road games (42.1%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (12-9-0). On the road, it is .444 (8-10-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 21) than on the road (six of 18) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.5 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pacers.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Pacers receive 8.1 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 36.3% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

