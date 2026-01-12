Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Clippers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Charlotte Hornets (14-25) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (15-23) on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4.5 223.5 -184 +154

Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (65.7%)

Clippers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Clippers are 17-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 39 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 20 times out of 39 chances this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 38.5% of the time this year (15 of 39 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread in home games (7-11-0) than it does on the road (10-10-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 18 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 20 games (55%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread away (12-8-0) than at home (11-8-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) than on the road (40%, eight of 20).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 15 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

John Collins averages 13.3 points, 5 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets receive 19.1 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 19.9 points, 5 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets get 8 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 15.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

