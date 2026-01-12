Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOH

The Utah Jazz (13-25) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 251.5.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 251.5 -820 +570

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85%)

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 14-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 21 wins against the spread in 38 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 19 times out of 38 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 24 of 38 set point totals (63.2%).

Cleveland has a worse record against the spread in home games (8-15-0) than it does on the road (6-11-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in nine of 23 home games (39.1%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 10 of 17 matchups (58.8%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (14-7-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (76.2%, 16 of 21) than away (47.1%, eight of 17).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 29.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per contest (second in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 59.5% from the floor (ninth in league).

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.6 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 10.4 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 9.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz are receiving 8.6 points, 2.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 10.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

