FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8)
  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-152)Flyers (+126)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (53.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -194.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Flyers on Jan. 12, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Flyers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +126 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup