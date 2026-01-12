Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-152) Flyers (+126) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (53.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -194.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Flyers on Jan. 12, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

The Lightning vs Flyers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +126 underdog at home.

