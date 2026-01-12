NHL
Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Flyers (+126)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (53.8%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -194.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Flyers on Jan. 12, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Flyers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +126 underdog at home.