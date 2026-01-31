Duke vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Duke Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-6, 5-4 ACC) after winning six road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (68.2%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Duke-Virginia Tech spread (Duke -11.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Virginia Tech is 12-10-0 ATS this year.

Duke covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have fared worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and five times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Hokies have had better results away (4-1-0) than at home (7-6-0).

Duke has covered the spread five times in eight conference games.

Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in nine ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have not lost in six games this year when favored by -781 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia Tech has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-5).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 88.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Duke was the 11th-best team in the country (83.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was seventh-best (62.8 points conceded per game).

Duke was the 24th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.3) last season.

Last season Duke was 17th-best in the country in assists with 16.9 per game.

Duke was the ninth-best squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.9) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last season.

Last season Virginia Tech put up 69.2 points per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

With 30.3 boards per game, Virginia Tech ranked 282nd in the nation. It allowed 29.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 60th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech ranked 250th in the nation with 12.6 dimes per contest.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, Virginia Tech was 317th in the country. It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

