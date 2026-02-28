Duke vs Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (25-3, 13-2 ACC) on February 28, 2026. The Cavaliers have won nine games in a row.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (69.3%)

Duke is a 10.5-point favorite against Virginia on Saturday and the over/under is set at 138.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Duke vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Virginia has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 13 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have had better results away (5-4-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Duke's record against the spread in conference play is 8-7-0.

Virginia has eight wins against the spread in 15 ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 19 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in 14 games when named as moneyline favorite of -690 or better.

Virginia has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has won each of those games.

The Cavaliers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +480 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 83.0 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (third in college basketball). It has a +564 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.1 points per game.

Cameron Boozer's 22.7 points per game lead Duke and are sixth in the country.

Virginia has a +408 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. It is putting up 82.3 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and is giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

Virginia's leading scorer, Thijs De Ridder, is 212th in the country, averaging 16.0 points per game.

The Blue Devils come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. They are recording 37.2 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Boozer paces the Blue Devils with 10.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball play).

The Cavaliers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. They are pulling down 37.5 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9.

De Ridder paces the Cavaliers with 6.3 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball).

Duke's 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 82.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Cavaliers score 104.7 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while conceding 86.1 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

