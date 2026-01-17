Duke vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Stanford Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC) will look to Ebuka Okorie (fifth in the country, 22.9 points per game) when they attempt to beat Cameron Boozer (seventh in league, 22.8) and the Duke Blue Devils (16-1, 5-0 ACC) on January 17, 2026 at Maples Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Stanford, California

Arena: Maples Pavilion

Duke vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (68.2%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Duke-Stanford spread (Duke -10.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Duke vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Stanford has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than Stanford covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered two times in eight games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in five games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cardinal were better at home (11-7-0) than away (3-8-0) last season.

Duke has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Stanford has three wins against the spread in five ACC games this year.

Duke vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -610 or better.

Stanford has a 5-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Cardinal have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke was the 11th-best squad in college basketball in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points conceded (62.8) last season.

Duke was the 24th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last season.

Last season Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in committing them (8.9 per game) last year. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Stanford ranked 189th in college basketball last year with 73.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 137th with 70.7 points allowed per contest.

With 30.9 boards per game, Stanford ranked 239th in the country. It gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Stanford averaged 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 158th in the country.

Stanford averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

