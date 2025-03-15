Duke vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament Championship

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 19-1 ACC) will meet the No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 18-2 ACC) in the ACC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The contest on Saturday at Spectrum Center tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (66.1%)

Duke vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Louisville has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Duke (19-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.3%) than Louisville (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-6-0) than they do on the road (9-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cardinals have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.818, 9-2-0).

Duke has beaten the spread 14 times in 21 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC play, Louisville is 14-7-0 this year.

Duke vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 27 times (90%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have a win-loss record of 27-2 when favored by -240 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Louisville has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-2).

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 70.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +693 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, ranks 47th in the country averaging 18.9 points per game.

Louisville outscores opponents by 10.5 points per game (posting 79.2 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 68.7 per outing, 76th in college basketball) and has a +337 scoring differential.

Louisville's leading scorer, Chucky Hepburn, ranks 159th in college basketball, scoring 16.4 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 15th in college basketball at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 9.5 more than the 26.8 their opponents average.

Flagg tops the Blue Devils with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball action).

The Cardinals average 34.9 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

J'Vonne Hadley tops the Cardinals with 7.3 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball).

Duke averages 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allows 82.0 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Cardinals score 101.6 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

