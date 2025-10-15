Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Duke Blue Devils are playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Duke: (-122) | Georgia Tech: (+102)

Duke: (-122) | Georgia Tech: (+102) Spread: Duke: -1.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110)

Duke: -1.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Duke is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Duke is 3-1 against the spread.

This year, five of Duke's six games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 4-2-0 this year.

Georgia Tech has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Georgia Tech has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (55.2%)

Duke vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Georgia Tech is an underdog by 1.5 points versus Duke. Georgia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Duke is -110.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

Duke versus Georgia Tech on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Duke is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a +102 underdog.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 36.5 27 25.5 75 54.2 6 Georgia Tech 36.7 26 21.0 47 53.5 6

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Duke vs. Georgia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.