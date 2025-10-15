Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Duke Blue Devils are playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Duke vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
- Moneyline: Duke: (-122) | Georgia Tech: (+102)
- Spread: Duke: -1.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Duke vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Duke is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, Duke is 3-1 against the spread.
- This year, five of Duke's six games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 4-2-0 this year.
- Georgia Tech has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Georgia Tech has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Devils win (55.2%)
Duke vs Georgia Tech Point Spread
Georgia Tech is an underdog by 1.5 points versus Duke. Georgia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Duke is -110.
Duke vs Georgia Tech Over/Under
Duke versus Georgia Tech on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Duke vs Georgia Tech Moneyline
Duke is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a +102 underdog.
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Duke
|36.5
|27
|25.5
|75
|54.2
|6
|Georgia Tech
|36.7
|26
|21.0
|47
|53.5
|6
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
