Duke at North Carolina Prediction, Betting Picks and Player Props

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction, Betting Picks

We have some huge college basketball matchups this weekend -- none bigger than Duke at UNC.

Duke is a better team than Carolina by just about every metric, but the Blue Devils being a 5.5-point road favorite in a massive rivalry game feels like a bit much.

Torvik is in line with that thinking, projecting Duke to win by 3.1 points.

The Tar Heels have been dang good at home this season. In the Dean Dome, UNC is unbeaten at 13-0, including a 13-point win over Kansas in a game in which Darryn Peterson played 28 minutes. Not only are the Heels perfect at home, only one of the 13 wins was by single digits.

Duke will be their toughest test yet as the Blue Devils have lost just once this year and have picked up impressive road wins at Louisville and Michigan State. But if Caleb Wilson has his A game, North Carolina could have the most talented player on the floor, and given their home form, I like backing UNC +5.5.

While it's scary to take the under on anything Cameron Boozer this year, that's the side of his points prop I want to be on at this line of 23.5.

Boozer -- the runaway Wooden Award favorite -- is having a spectacular year and has locked himself in as an early NBA Draft pick. Boozer is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 boards per game.

But Boozer's scoring output has suffered a bit on the road, with the star freshman averaging 21.7 points per game in the split. He's also scored under 20 points in two of his previous three outings.

A slower pace could help our cause, too. Duke ranks 250th in KenPom's adjusted tempo while North Carolina is 140th.

UNC has the personnel to make it a challenge for Boozer, and Boozer under 23.5 points is my favorite prop in the game.

