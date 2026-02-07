Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, and FDSSW

The Dallas Mavericks (19-32) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (35-16) on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -10.5 229.5 -420 +330

Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (81.5%)

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 25 times in 51 games with a set spread.

In the Mavericks' 51 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 19 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 24 of 51 opportunities (47.1%).

When playing at home, San Antonio has a worse record against the spread (11-10-3) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-12-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 24 opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 27 opportunities (37%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (15-14-1). On the road, it is .333 (7-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 30, 50%) than away (nine of 21, 42.9%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.5 points, 6.9 assists and 5 boards.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Mavericks are getting 14.8 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 7.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Max Christie provides the Mavericks 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.