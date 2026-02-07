Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-41) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Golden 1 Center as heavy, 12-point underdogs. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSOH and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12 234.5 -649 +480

Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.5%)

Kings vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 22-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 53 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 53 chances this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47.2% of the time (25 out of 53 games with a set point total).

In home games, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (10-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-12-0).

At home, the Cavaliers go over the over/under 39.3% of the time (11 of 28 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 54.2% of games (13 of 24).

This year, Sacramento is 10-16-1 at home against the spread (.370 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-16-1 ATS (.346).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over 13 of 27 times at home (48.1%), and 12 of 26 on the road (46.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 28.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per game (second in NBA).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 14 points, 5.4 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the floor (eighth in league).

Dennis Schroder averages 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 19 points, 3.2 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 15.2 points, 5.8 boards and 6.6 assists. He is also making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

The Kings are getting 19.2 points, 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 41.5% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Kings get 9.6 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.4 boards and 1 assists.

