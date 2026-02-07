Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-30) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers (24-28) at Moda Center on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -9.5 237.5 -350 +280

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (54.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 28-24-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 50 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 26 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 46% of the time this season (23 of 50 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Portland owns a better record against the spread (16-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-13-0).

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under in 16 of 27 home games (59.3%), compared to 10 of 25 road games (40%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (11-15-0) than on the road (10-13-1).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more frequently at home (14 of 26, 53.8%) than away (nine of 24, 37.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Cedric Coward gets the Grizzlies 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cam Spencer averages 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.

Per game, Jaylen Wells provides the Grizzlies 12 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 8.3 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

