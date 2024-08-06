2024 Duke Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

In 2024, the Duke Blue Devils have put up a record of 2-0. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Duke 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Elon Aug. 30 W 26-3 - - 2 @ Northwestern Sept. 6 W 26-20 Wildcats (-1.5) 36.5 3 UConn Sept. 14 - Blue Devils (-16.5) 47.5 4 @ Middle Tennessee Sept. 21 - - - 5 North Carolina Sept. 28 - Tar Heels (-2.5) 57.5 6 @ Georgia Tech Oct. 5 - - - 8 Florida State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

Duke Last Game

The Blue Devils went head to head against the Northwestern Wildcats in their last outing, winning 26-20. Against the Wildcats, Maalik Murphy led the Devils with 242 yards on 24-of-39 passing (61.5%) for three TDs and one interception. In the running game, Star Thomas totaled 58 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.4 yards per carry). Jordan Moore reeled in 11 balls for 121 yards (averaging 11.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Wildcats.

Duke Betting Insights

Duke has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

