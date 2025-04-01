FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-44-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-178)Sharks (+146)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (62.7%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +136.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Ducks-Sharks game on April 1, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Sharks reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-178) and San Jose as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup