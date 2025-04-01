Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-44-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-178) Sharks (+146) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (62.7%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +136.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Ducks-Sharks game on April 1, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Sharks reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-178) and San Jose as the underdog (+146) on the road.

