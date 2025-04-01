NHL
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Ducks vs Sharks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-44-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-178)
|Sharks (+146)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Ducks win (62.7%)
Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +136.
Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Ducks-Sharks game on April 1, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Sharks reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-178) and San Jose as the underdog (+146) on the road.